Prada Is Going to Stop Using Fur — But It's Not Enough For PETA

Prada as we know it is changing, and for many, that's likely a good thing. The fashion house has announced that, starting with the Spring 2020 collection, it will no longer be using animal fur for its designs or products — big news, especially considering it's received backlash for doing so in the past.

“The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy — reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States — is an extension of that engagement,” Miuccia Prada said in a statement. “Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.”

As for the Prada pieces that currently include fur? They will continue to be sold until the inventory runs out. It's also worth noting that the fashion house isn't the only one going fur-free. Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Michael Kors, Tom Ford, Coach, and more have pledged to do the same.

While Prada's announcement is good news for many animal rights activists, PETA isn't totally thrilled. In a statement released via email, the organization said this step was a long time coming, as PETA spent over a decade meeting with the brand, protesting, crashing catwalks, and organizing demonstrations where it urged Prada to "reject cruelty." And apparently, there's still more work to be done.

"But while PETA applauds Prada for joining the ever-growing list of fashion houses that are dropping fur, we now urge the brand to follow in Chanel's compassionate footsteps by also removing cruelly obtained exotic skins — including crocodile, lizard, and snake skins — from future collections," the organization said in a statement. "Most shoppers no longer wish to wear anything from any animal who was electrocuted, bludgeoned, and killed."