Prabal Gurung Launches a Pokemon Collection to Our Inner '90s Child's Delight

Brace yourself for a hit of '90s nostalgia—everyone's favorite addicting card collector-turned-mobile app Pokémon has found itself a neat residence in fashion, thanks to Prabal Gurung. In a cool pop culture collaboration, the designer teamed up with the game to launch a nine-piece capsule collection that effectively encapsulates the spirit of its beloved characters through vibrant colors, textures, and silhouettes.

"The Prabal Gurung customer is always a strong, passionate, global and modern woman," the designer says in a press release. "With this collection, we engage a younger clientele who still embraces our elevated sense of style. Working with the Pokémon brand provided a fun and whimsical opportunity to be able to have a conversation with this youthful customer."

A white pencil skirt outlines the silhouettes of Pikachu (I choose you!), Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, while an off-the-shoulder sweater adopts the color palette of Jigglypuff. The Prabal Gurung x Pokemon collection (priced between $325 and $1,795) is available starting today at jeffreynewyork.com. Keep scrolling to see and shop the designs, below, to catch 'em all.

Pictured above: Prabal Gurung x Pokemon red dress, $1,795; jeffreynewyork.com. Bomber jacket, $1,595; jeffreynewyork.com. White textured pencil skirt, $1,295; jeffreynewyork.com.

Courtesy

Prabal Gurung x Pokemon off-shoulder sweater, $1,450; jeffreynewyork.com. Pink silk pants, $895; jeffreynewyork.com.

Courtesy

Prabal Gurung x Pokemon Pikachu dress, $1,395; jeffreynewyork.com