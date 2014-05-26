Shop for a Cause: Lauren Bush Lauren's New Feed Collection

Courtesy (2)
Here's a summer accessory you can feel good about: Lauren Bush Lauren has just launched her latest Feed collection, which features totes and pouches in a dip-dyed design, perfect for the warmer months ahead.
But that's not the only good thing about this line—for each item sold, Feed donates a set amount of meals to school children in poverty-stricken areas of the world. To date, Feed has provided more than 75 million meals. The tote, which comes in black, white, orange, and blue, costs $110 and provides 100 meals. The pouch comes in the same colors and costs $40, which is the equivalent of 25 meals. They're available now, along with other merchandise, at FeedProjects.com.
