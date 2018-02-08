Can a Power Outfit Erase Your Insecurities?

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Estrop/Getty Images
Stephanie Trong
Feb 08, 2018 @ 9:00 am

Sometimes I think I ask too much of my clothes. I’m staring at the bulk of them now, jammed onto a rolling rack about 5 feet from the foot of my bed. It’s a hilariously uneventful spectrum that goes from black (T-shirts) to white (T-shirts) to a mix of black and white (skirts) to a mix of black, white, and a few jewel tones (silk button-downs). Still, despite their subdued, uniform appearance, each and every one of these garments once held a wildly exciting promise before I handed over my credit card—I will make you a better person.

Clothing has the ability to do many things and shade many distinctions: to signify power and class, to reinforce standard roles within society and carve out new identities on its fringes. A trusty, chunky turtleneck can cocoon in turbulent times, and the right suit, studies have shown, might even get you a raise. For me, I use clothes to cover up insecurities and make up for what I perceive to be personality flaws. Think of those deep-conditioning ads in which they show a close-up illustration of a hair and how the product slides right in to make strands shiny and new. That’s me and, say, a new shirt.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

RELATED: How to Break Up with Friends You Don't Actually Like 

It’s always been this way. I can remember becoming fixated on a pair of jeans when I was an anxious, slightly chubby biracial 12-year-old growing up in conservative Texas. Looking back, I realize those jeans were awful, but at the time they were the height of chic— skinny, acid-washed, and shredded with small holes from waist to ankle. My mom wouldn’t hear of it: She said they looked like someone had been attacked by a piranha. But I persisted, even rallying my dad and brother to the cause over dinner at our favorite Chinese restaurant.

The reason I had to have them, why they were so important, was that I firmly believed they would make everything OK, that they would make me OK. I would show up at school, and the kids who had previously made fun of me would suddenly welcome me into the fold, and I would not be awkward or fearful about it. I would say all the right things and make everyone laugh because that’s what people in jeans this cool did. That is a lot of pressure to put on a pair of pants (spoiler alert: I got them, wore them, and nothing changed).

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

RELATED: Faux Fur Helped Me Get Over My Biggest Body Insecurities—Here's How

Now that I work in fashion, the outfits have improved—or so I like to think—but the hopes behind them remain variations on the same theme. When I look at runway shows or go shopping, my brain is flooded with a rush of dopamine-laced, make-better potential. Some women seek out things that will disguise ample upper arms or camouflage a tummy. I see a Céline blazer and dream about how it’s going to hide my procrastination or sometimes inability to make decisions at work. Same goes for a dolce vita-esque, fire-engine red dress from Brock Collection. That is not a dress for someone who eats cereal on the couch for dinner out of sheer exhaustion and overload, as I do about every three weeks. No, that little number was made for the adventurous, laughter-filled life of the party.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Winter, as I’m writing this, is always the worst. Freezing temperatures and gusty winds permit nothing but big sweaters, jeans, and oompa-doompaty-do parkas. Paradoxically, I feel exposed, stripped, lacking. But this time I’m telling myself, “Tough luck.” Instead of muddling through these months in a state of frump-induced despair, I’m using them as a chance to grow more comfortable in my own skin and accepting of my rough edges, nice clothes thrown on top or not. And come spring I still plan to wear that jazzy red dress, damn it. Only you may not see me because it’ll be to a very private dinner. Of cereal. On the couch.

For more stories like this, pick up the March issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Feb. 9.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!