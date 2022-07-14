Fashion All the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping, Including an $8 Editor-Loved Sweatshirt Plus collagen-infused lip masks and a “breathable” $10 dress. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 14, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle Prime Day came and went, but if you didn't get a chance to shop the extraordinarily good deals — or you forgot to add something to your Amazon cart — there are still thousands of discounts to take advantage of. From $49 Adidas sneakers to a $9 pack of customer-loved undies, it's honestly looking like Prime Day part three on the site. Below are the 15 best post-Prime Day deals worth shopping, starting at just $6: Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid, $6 at checkout (Originally $9) Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara, $7 (Originally $11) Hanes Ecosmart Sweatshirt, from $8 (Originally $18) Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $8 (Originally $12) Daily Ritual Jersey Slim-Fit Tank Dress, $10 (Originally $20) Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear, 6 Pack, $10 (Originally $16) Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer, $10 (Originally $12) Adofect Collagen Crystal Lip Masks, 30 Pack, $10 (Originally $19) Sojos Classic Round Sunglasses, $16 (Originally $25) NatureWell Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream, $17 (Originally $23) Pura D'or Original Gold Label Biotin Shampoo, $30 (Originally $40) AquaSonic Black Series Ultra-Whitening Electric Toothbrush, $40 (Originally $60) Anrabess One-Shoulder Pleated Jumpsuit, $43 (Originally $53) Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (Originally $70) Sorel Kinetic RNEGD Lace Sneakers, $55 (Originally $110) If you're looking for some shopping editor input on what to buy, I personally recommend adding some Hanes basics to your cart while they're dirt-cheap. Both my favorite sweatshirt and my favorite white T-shirt are still on sale starting at just $8, but they probably won't be for much longer. The comfy Ecosmart Sweatshirt is surprisingly stylish and sturdy for its price point, while the Perfect T really is perfect — it's opaque, lightweight, and just the right "balance of fitted yet loose," as one shopper put it. Courtesy Shop now: from $8 (Originally $18); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com More comfy wardrobe basics you won't want to miss out on while they're still majorly discounted include this 50 percent-off jersey tank dress, the Amazon Essentials undies that more than 86,700 people swear by, and stylish kicks from Adidas and Sorel. The Daily Ritual Jersey Slim-Fit Tank Dress comes in seven pretty colors and is the perfect throw-on-and-go dress for summer; shoppers say it's "beautifully made" and so "smooth and breathable" that it feels like "wearing nothing." Courtesy Shop now: $10 (Originally $20); amazon.com Shop now: $10 (Originally $16); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $55 (Originally $110); amazon.com Lip masks were a popular buy during Prime Day for InStyle readers — Laneige's popular berry Lip Sleeping Mask even sold out. If you didn't get your hands on one, there are a couple of lip-plumping alternatives on sale, including this 30-pack of collagen-infused lip masks that 2,900 people love, and Maybelline's hyaluronic acid-based lip gloss for just $6 thanks to additional savings at checkout. Courtesy Shop now: $10 (Originally $19); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $6 at checkout (Originally $10); amazon.com It's also your last chance to grab other customer-favorite Prime Day products like Aquasonic's best-selling electric toothbrush and this highly rated retinol body cream that people in their 60s and 70s say makes them "look younger" for less. Courtesy Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $17 (Originally $23); amazon.com Inspired to shop (or keep shopping)? Same. Check out more post-Prime Day deals before they're officially gone for good. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit