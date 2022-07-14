All the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping, Including an $8 Editor-Loved Sweatshirt

Plus collagen-infused lip masks and a “breathable” $10 dress.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

Published on July 14, 2022

Post Prime Day Deals
Photo: Amazon/InStyle

Prime Day came and went, but if you didn't get a chance to shop the extraordinarily good deals — or you forgot to add something to your Amazon cart — there are still thousands of discounts to take advantage of. From $49 Adidas sneakers to a $9 pack of customer-loved undies, it's honestly looking like Prime Day part three on the site.

Below are the 15 best post-Prime Day deals worth shopping, starting at just $6:

If you're looking for some shopping editor input on what to buy, I personally recommend adding some Hanes basics to your cart while they're dirt-cheap. Both my favorite sweatshirt and my favorite white T-shirt are still on sale starting at just $8, but they probably won't be for much longer. The comfy Ecosmart Sweatshirt is surprisingly stylish and sturdy for its price point, while the Perfect T really is perfect — it's opaque, lightweight, and just the right "balance of fitted yet loose," as one shopper put it.

Hanes Sweatshirt Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: from $8 (Originally $18); amazon.com

White T-Shirt
Courtesy

Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com

More comfy wardrobe basics you won't want to miss out on while they're still majorly discounted include this 50 percent-off jersey tank dress, the Amazon Essentials undies that more than 86,700 people swear by, and stylish kicks from Adidas and Sorel. The Daily Ritual Jersey Slim-Fit Tank Dress comes in seven pretty colors and is the perfect throw-on-and-go dress for summer; shoppers say it's "beautifully made" and so "smooth and breathable" that it feels like "wearing nothing."

Amazon Prime Day Post Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $10 (Originally $20); amazon.com

amazon essentials underwear

Shop now: $10 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Post Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $55 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Lip masks were a popular buy during Prime Day for InStyle readers — Laneige's popular berry Lip Sleeping Mask even sold out. If you didn't get your hands on one, there are a couple of lip-plumping alternatives on sale, including this 30-pack of collagen-infused lip masks that 2,900 people love, and Maybelline's hyaluronic acid-based lip gloss for just $6 thanks to additional savings at checkout.

Adofect 30 Pieces Collagen Crystal Lip Masks
Courtesy

Shop now: $10 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Post Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $6 at checkout (Originally $10); amazon.com

It's also your last chance to grab other customer-favorite Prime Day products like Aquasonic's best-selling electric toothbrush and this highly rated retinol body cream that people in their 60s and 70s say makes them "look younger" for less.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush
Courtesy

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Amazon Prime Day Post Deals
Courtesy

Shop now: $17 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Inspired to shop (or keep shopping)? Same. Check out more post-Prime Day deals before they're officially gone for good.

