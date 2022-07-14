All the Post-Amazon Prime Day Deals Worth Shopping, Including an $8 Editor-Loved Sweatshirt

Prime Day came and went, but if you didn't get a chance to shop the extraordinarily good deals — or you forgot to add something to your Amazon cart — there are still thousands of discounts to take advantage of. From $49 Adidas sneakers to a $9 pack of customer-loved undies, it's honestly looking like Prime Day part three on the site.

Below are the 15 best post-Prime Day deals worth shopping, starting at just $6:

If you're looking for some shopping editor input on what to buy, I personally recommend adding some Hanes basics to your cart while they're dirt-cheap. Both my favorite sweatshirt and my favorite white T-shirt are still on sale starting at just $8, but they probably won't be for much longer. The comfy Ecosmart Sweatshirt is surprisingly stylish and sturdy for its price point, while the Perfect T really is perfect — it's opaque, lightweight, and just the right "balance of fitted yet loose," as one shopper put it.

Shop now: from $8 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Shop now: $8 (Originally $12); amazon.com

More comfy wardrobe basics you won't want to miss out on while they're still majorly discounted include this 50 percent-off jersey tank dress, the Amazon Essentials undies that more than 86,700 people swear by, and stylish kicks from Adidas and Sorel. The Daily Ritual Jersey Slim-Fit Tank Dress comes in seven pretty colors and is the perfect throw-on-and-go dress for summer; shoppers say it's "beautifully made" and so "smooth and breathable" that it feels like "wearing nothing."

Shop now: $10 (Originally $20); amazon.com

Shop now: $10 (Originally $16); amazon.com

Shop now: $55 (Originally $110); amazon.com

Lip masks were a popular buy during Prime Day for InStyle readers — Laneige's popular berry Lip Sleeping Mask even sold out. If you didn't get your hands on one, there are a couple of lip-plumping alternatives on sale, including this 30-pack of collagen-infused lip masks that 2,900 people love, and Maybelline's hyaluronic acid-based lip gloss for just $6 thanks to additional savings at checkout.

Shop now: $10 (Originally $19); amazon.com

Shop now: $6 at checkout (Originally $10); amazon.com

It's also your last chance to grab other customer-favorite Prime Day products like Aquasonic's best-selling electric toothbrush and this highly rated retinol body cream that people in their 60s and 70s say makes them "look younger" for less.

Shop now: $40 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Shop now: $17 (Originally $23); amazon.com

Inspired to shop (or keep shopping)? Same. Check out more post-Prime Day deals before they're officially gone for good.