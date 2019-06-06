Ryan Jamaal Swain’s Dress From the Pose Premiere Is Actually a Cape

FX’s Pose may be known, in part, for its over-the-top fashion, but in real life, the cast's red carpet looks have been pretty spectacular, too. At Wednesday night’s season two premiere, the stars once again showed up dressed to impress, with three of those jaw-dropping looks having been styled by Andrew Gelwicks.

The stylist definitely had his hands full dressing Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dominique Jackson, and Hailie Sahar ahead of the event, but somehow, he found the time to answer a few of our questions. Fom revealing behind-the-scenes struggles to pointing out must-see details, Gelwicks had no problem spilling all what we wanted to know, and shared a few pics of the process as well.