Out of 1,000+ Size-Inclusive Swimsuits on Amazon, Shoppers Love These 10 Under-$40 Options the Most

Warm days in the forecast can only mean one thing: It's just about time to head outside and soak up the sun (safely with sunscreen, of course). That means it's also time to stock up on cute new swimwear. Amazon has more than 1,000 size-inclusive swimsuits to sift through, so the journey to find the best one-piece or bikini might feel overwhelming — but we're here to help.

By zeroing in on Amazon customers' favorite pieces with glowing five-star reviews, we found the top one-pieces, bikinis, swim dresses, and more to add to your summer wardrobe. Whether you're looking for something trend-forward or classic for the season, our picks cover it all. And the best part is that nothing tops $40.

Below, you'll find 10 customer-loved and size-inclusive swimsuits available to shop on Amazon now. All you'll need next is a great sun hat.

Shop Plus-Size Swimwear at Amazon:

Neon is always a favored (and bold) choice when it comes to selecting swimwear because it's a fun summer color. This bright highlighter fishnet two-piece will certainly create a major moment, while providing comfortable coverage. "[It] covers all the right places and still allows you to feel sexy," one shopper said. But if neon isn't for you, the bikini set comes in nine other shades. Sizes range from large through 3XL.

Hitting the seaside in a swim dress is about as elegant as it gets, so if you're leaning toward wearing something classic, this flowy swim dress with shorts is one you'll want to pay attention to. More than 2,000 shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, and many appreciate how the dress swings and moves with them. One customer wrote "it's cut kind of like a maxi dress that accentuates the chest but [flows] out after, so it's not clingy." It's available in 30 prints and solids and comes in sizes 12 through 26.

You'd be hard-pressed to scan the beach this summer and not see a plethora of cut-out one-pieces. And for good reason, since the style can offer coverage and be sexy at the same time. This cut-out one-piece from Daci has a drawstring at the top that lets you adjust how tightly you want the cups to hug your chest and how much skin you want to show to make it "a little sexy." The back features a hook closure and adjustable straps, so you can get the fit just right. It comes in 25 colors and is available in sizes large through 24.

Full coverage? Check. High-waisted? You betcha. This two-piece bikini has all the subtle details you'll want and support that doesn't let up. The triangle tie-neck halter is flattering because you can adjust the top for the lift you need (just pull it tighter if you want more lift), and it has a wide elastic band that provides even more support. One shopper loves that "the straps are thick enough so that [the top] doesn't hurt my neck and provides tons of support for 'the girls' but still looks sexy." Choose from 29 colors and prints — the halter strap widths vary based on selection — and sizes XL through 4XL.

This flouncy top and shorts combo looks like something you might wear for an early morning walk or even for a low-incline hike, which translates to it being majorly versatile. But it's not a workout set; it's a swim two-piece, and shoppers love it. The ruffle top has three loose layers, which one customer likes because the "under-layer sits perfectly tight on the belly to keep it down when I swim or when I'm dry and the wind blows, but the other ruffle layers make it look completely flattering for a plus-size woman." It comes in 33 shades and sizes 10 plus through 28 plus.

