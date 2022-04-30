You Can Get These Size-Inclusive Summer Dresses for Under $60 at Amazon
It's no surprise that Amazon is a treasure trove of customer-loved dresses, but a lesser-known fact is that the retailer is overflowing with size-inclusive options. There's an entire storefront dedicated to plus-size styles, including everything from tops and dresses to activewear and lingerie. With summer around the corner, the section is already chock-full of flowy dresses, and we found 10 under-$60 options to add to your cart ASAP.
The options include casual T-shirt dresses, trendy printed numbers, and chic midi options — all at a reasonable price. Keep scrolling through to check out the entire list of plus-size summer dresses to grab before the seasons change.
Shop Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $60:
- Romwe Knot-Back Square-Neck Ruffle-Strap Dress, $22
- Romwe Off-the-Shoulder Scallop-Hem Dress, $26
- Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress, $26
- MakeMeChic Tie-Front Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $28
- Romwe Square-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Printed Dress, $29
- Romwe Long-Sleeve V-Neck A-Line Swing Dress, $34
- Floerns Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve A-Line Dress, $39
- The Drop Mariana Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress, $40
- The Drop @caralynmirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $50
- The Drop Laila Power-Shoulder Twist-Back Midi Dress, $55
Starting off with a bang, this Romwe off-the-shoulder dress is a "summer must-have" that's "great for any occasion," according to one shopper. It comes in 24 colors and sizes XL through 4X, and it has an elastic waistband and neckline with a ruffle-trim, flowy short sleeves, and a scalloped hemline with cutout designs. Whether you have a formal event coming up this summer or simply want a cute outfit for a night out, this dress will make a perfect addition to your wardrobe.
For a more casual, everyday look, go for the MakeMeChic Tie-Front T-Shirt Dress, which comes in 12 colorways. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex and is available in sizes L through 4X. The dress has a crew neckline and a straight-down silhouette with a fabric tie across the front to give it some shape. Throw it on with a pair of comfy sneakers and a catch-all tote, and you're ready for wherever the day may take you.
If you prefer dresses with long sleeves, check out the Romwe A-Line Swing Dress. It comes in six colors and sizes L through 4X, and is made from 100 percent polyester, which a shopper called "soft, light, and flowy." The dotted dress has a V-neckline, shirred elastic around the cuffs and waistband, and a ruffled hemline. You can wear this dress with sandals or sneakers all summer long, and once fall rolls around, keep it in the rotation with tights and boots.
Rounding out the list with a midi option, the Laila Dress from The Drop is the sophisticated dress of our dreams. It comes in three colors — red, black, and beige — and has a tight-fitting silhouette with cap sleeves, cutout in the back, and a side slit. The dress is made from viscose and nylon, and it comes in sizes XXS through 5X. Plus, one reviewer demonstrated its versatility: "For work, I threw an off-white blazer over it, and for dinner, it was perfect on its own."
Regardless of your style, you'll find a dress on our list that fits seamlessly into your summer wardrobe. Check out Amazon's entire selection of plus-size dresses, here.