The Plus-Size Women Who Are Ruling the Street-Style Game This Fashion Week

By Samantha Sutton
Sep 05, 2019 @ 3:30 pm
Lydia Hudgens

Each and every Fashion Week, we scroll through street style galleries and sigh, feeling slightly disappointed at what we see. Of course, everyone looks gorgeous and their outfits are ones we covet, but at the same time, the people that are featured seem to fall under one category: tall and thin. We know firsthand that fashion-forward, plus-size women are attending the same exact events as everyone else, but their own mid-action shots are often missing — a serious problem, if you ask us.

So we’ve made it our mission to tackle this head on, putting together a street-style roundup that exclusively features women who are cool, confident, on-trend, and also happen to fall into the plus-size category. It’s something we’ve been doing for the past few seasons at New York Fashion Week, and will continue to do, because representation matters and these women — as well as their outfits — deserve their time in the spotlight, too.

This time around, our photographer Lydia Hudgens captured even more stunning shots, proving that jaw-dropping style doesn't just belong to a select few who fit a very specific standard. After feeling excluded by the fashion industry for so many years, and still having to wait for brands to sloooowly expand their sizing, these pics are a breath of fresh air, and a great example of how any body can pull off any trend. Now it's time for brands to realize that, get a move on, and make some solid, more inclusive changes.

1 of 43

Gregoria Reyes-Lou | @greivy.nyc

Lydia Hudgens
2 of 43

Michelle Blashka | @lehoarder

Lydia Hudgens

3 of 43

Rochelle Johnson | @iambeauticurve

Lydia Hudgens
4 of 43

Nadia Aboulhosn | @nadiaaboulhosn

Lydia Hudgens

5 of 43

Nicolette Mason (@nicolettemason) & Roxy Margarita Reyes (@theroxyreyes)

Lydia Hudgens

6 of 43

Renee Cafaro | @foxyroxyfashion

Lydia Hudgens
7 of 43

MARGIEPLUS | @margieplus

Lydia Hudgens

8 of 43

Kelly Augustine | @kellyaugustineb

Lydia Hudgens

9 of 43

Stella Mayvlad

Lydia Hudgens
10 of 43

Sarah Hamel-Smith | @thecurvytrini

Lydia Hudgens

11 of 43

Gavyn Taylor (@gavyntaylor) & Kelly Augustine (@kellyaugustineb)

Lydia Hudgens

12 of 43

Kellie Brown | @itsmekellieb

Lydia Hudgens
13 of 43

Scarlett Hao | @scarletthalo_

Lydia Hudgens

14 of 43

Sabrina Servance | @sabrinastyled

Lydia Hudgens

15 of 43

Alex LaRosa | @missalexlarosa

Lydia Hudgens
16 of 43

Ashley Max Dixon (@curvesandcatwalks) & Adriana Lebaron (@aartukovich)

Lydia Hudgens

17 of 43

Shemica Hill | @justsayshemuah

Lydia Hudgens

18 of 43

Gess Pugh | @gessflyy

Lydia Hudgens
19 of 43

Anabeth Fuller (@anabeth.jpg) & Candice Trevino (@smilesandpearlss)

Lydia Hudgens

20 of 43

Shaina Harrison | @outofthecorner

Lydia Hudgens

21 of 43

Jamilyn Griggs | @styleoversize

Lydia Hudgens
22 of 43

Nikki Frenny-Wiggins

Lydia Hudgens

23 of 43

Raisa Flowers | @raisaflowers

Lydia Hudgens

24 of 43

Darlene Lebron | @suitsheelscurves

Lydia Hudgens
25 of 43

Nadia Aboulhosn | @nadiaaboulhosn

Lydia Hudgens

26 of 43

Natalie Drue Hage | @nataliemeansnice

Lydia Hudgens

27 of 43

Samantha Morris | @curvysam

Lydia Hudgens
28 of 43

Jordan Sondler | @jordansondler

Lydia Hudgens

29 of 43

Jessy Parr | @modachrome

Lydia Hudgens

30 of 43

Jihan Amer | @jihanamer

Lydia Hudgens
31 of 43

Kellie Brown | @itsmekellieb

Lydia Hudgens

32 of 43

MARGIEPLUS | @margieplus

Lydia Hudgens

33 of 43

Maxey Greene | @maxeygreene

Lydia Hudgens
34 of 43

Leah Vernon | @lvernon2000

Lydia Hudgens

35 of 43

Sandra Negron | @lapecosapreciosa

Lydia Hudgens

36 of 43

Jamie Hamilton | @jamie_jetaime

Lydia Hudgens
37 of 43

Alysse Dalessandro | @readytostare

Lydia Hudgens

38 of 43

Grace Clark Delgado | @thegraceclarkdelgado

Lydia Hudgens

39 of 43

Charlotte Zoller | @nearandchar

Lydia Hudgens
40 of 43

Jazzmyne | @jazzmynejay

Lydia Hudgens

41 of 43

Essie Golden | @essiegolden

Lydia Hudgens

42 of 43

Shermange Glover

Lydia Hudgens
