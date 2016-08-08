Plus-Size Retailer Fullbeauty Launches Ellos Stateside

Dream fashion alert: Fashion and lifestyle brand Ellos is coming to the U.S., thanks to plus-size fashion juggernaut Fullbeauty. Starting today, you can shop the beautifully curated collection from the Swedish brand at ellos.us. The clothing and accessories are affordable, fashionable, and perfect for the modern full-figured woman.

With sizes that range from 10 to 34 (and prices that range from $15 and $280!), you'll find everything from tailored outerwear to lightweight layering pieces. Not sure where to begin? Start with some of our favorite looks below, and then head on over to ellos.us to shop the full line.

Shop the look (above): Ellos duster, from $65; ellos.us. Pants, from $45; ellos.us. Sneakers, $50; ellos.us.

Ellos cape, from $90; ellos.us. Pants, from $45; ellos.us. Booties, $100; ellos.us.

Ellos coat, from $120; ellos.us. T-shirt, from $20; ellos.us. Jeggings, from $50; ellos.us. Sneakers, $45; ellos.us.

Ellos dress, from $55; ellos.us. Booties, $100; ellos.us.

Ellos coat, from $140; ellos.us. Jeans, from $140; ellos.us.

Ellos blouse, from $40, ellos.us. Jeans, from $40; ellos.us. Oxfords, $50; ellos.us.