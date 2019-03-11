15 Plus-Size Dresses That You’ll Want to Wear Everyday

By Alexis Bennett
Mar 11, 2019 @ 4:15 pm
Get excited — before you know it, we'll be putting our winter coats in storage and whipping out those light and airy spring dresses. And thankfully, there's a lot of plus-size options to choose from this year.

If you're ready to invest in a high-end designer, retailers like 11 Honoré and Saks Fifth Avenue are stocking up on the runway-worthy dresses in sizes that go up to a size 24. Or if you're looking for an affordable way to test out some major trends, there are several budget-friendly finds out there, too.

But we get it. All of those options can definitely be overwhelming. Plus who really wants to spend all day scrolling through the endless selection online? Well, we did the hard part and culled the best plus-size spring dresses to ensure you look your best all season.

Our favorite dresses are extremely versatile and can be worn anywhere, from the office with a blazer to a wedding with party-ready heels. And, of course, they'll look just as great with comfortable sneakers or your favorite cowboy boots. So click on and get your hands on these wear-everywhere dresses before they're gone.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

City Chic Shinjuku Maxi Dress

$119
Eloquii Printed Wrap Maxi Dress

$80
Loft Ruffle Neck Dress

$118
Forever 21 Chiffon Flutter-Sleeve Dress

$28
Universal Standard Geneva Dress

$120
Love Squared Cascade Wrap Shirtdress

$59
Mara Hoffman Ingrid Dress

$495
Rachel Rachel Roy Ruffle Hem Faux Wrap Midi Dress

$149
Cece Moss Crepe Bow Shift Dress

$139
Marina Rinaldi Debutto Dress

$595
Boohoo Kimono Sleeve Tie Waist Wrap Dress

$27
ASOS Mini Dress

$72
Lafayette 148 Novella Collared Pocket Dress

$598
Standard & Practices Nimah Maxi Dress

$99
Vince Camuto Belt Parisian Crepe Dress

$154
