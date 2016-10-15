7 Plus-Size Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham

Matthew Eisman/Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo
So much thought must go into planning the perfect date—venue, budget, atmosphere. But for us, the most critical task is, of course, putting together a killer outfit. We couldn’t think of a better example of someone who has mastered date-night dressing than supermodel Ashley Graham. She mixes sleek separates, rocks sexy body-con silhouettes, and experiments with bold color to achieve a polished look that’s never complicated but always a showstopper.
VIDEO: Date Night Looks Inspired by Ashley Graham
Read on to see seven of her top hits—plus snag ideas for creating your own shopping list.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement