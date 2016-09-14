Plus-Size Brand Addition Elle Launches Bold New Campaign F*This During NYFW

New York Fashion Week may be in full swing, but while everyone is focused on next season's clothing, one retailer is changing the narrative. Plus-size retailer Addition Elle has decided to speak out on the injustices against women with curves.

Today, just before the brand's 3 p.m. runway show at Kia STYLE360, Addition Elle launched an edgy campaign perfectly titled F*This. The ground-breaking social campaign "addresses the frustrations of plus-size women and demands the right to full fashion access," says Roslyn Griner, Addition Elle's vice president of marketing and visual display.

Ashley Graham, Jordyn Woods, and Nadia Aboulhosn are among the models who star in the campaign, which Aboulhosn stresses is important to women of all sizes.

"This is about saying, 'You can wear what you want and feel good in it, regardless of what others think,'" she says. "My hope is to push other designers to create more fashion-forward clothes for every size."

Hot fashion, a body-positive message, and affordable prices? Sign us up! Scroll down to see all the F*This campaign images.

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy