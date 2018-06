1 of 7 MCV Photo

WHY WE LOVE IT

Whether they have knife, accordion, or superfine crystal pleats, these precisely folded tops, bottoms, and dresses take on a sophistication that goes beyond the pleats on private-school uniforms. Such feminine detailing, with just a trace of metallics and shine, generates sexiness that has a hint of reserve. Plus, they look amazing on—or off—the dance floor.



How to Wear It

When worked in lightweight fabrics, pleats add volume without bulk, so figure issues are minimized. Since the focus is on movement (especially in skirts), pair with loose separates and keep hair easy. Strappy platforms give off a cool, less girlish vibe. And yes, ironing will be murder, so factor in dry cleaning.



Photos: (left to right) Akris, Rodarte, Chloe, Calvin Klein