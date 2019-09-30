Amazon’s Best-Selling Bra Is Only $12 Today

Image zoom Instagram/PlaytexIntimates

We hate to sound the alarms for every savings opportunity. But folks, we just found a deal worth alerting the fire department about it’s so hot.

FDNY, take note: Today, Amazon’s best-selling everyday bra is on sale for just $12. Playtex’s Women's 18 Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra usually retails for $36, but we just found it marked down by 67 percent.

This Amazon shopper-loved bra has over 7,000 near-perfect ratings and is especially beloved by customers with big boobs. Features like padded straps, unlined cups, and supportive bands make this style comfortable to wear all day.

Playtex relies on its proprietary TruSupport system to provide the ultimate lift and comfort to larger busts. This means higher sides for more coverage, wide straps to prevent digging, rounder, full-coverage cups to avoid spillage, and a smooth back that won’t cause bulges beneath a shirt.

“Finally! A bra that actually fits well and doesn't bug the heck out of me after wearing it for a few hours,” writes one reviewer. “If I had all the money I've spent in search of the ‘perfect’ bra, I could take a nice vacation. Late last year, I declared to my husband that I was done with underwire bras. I tried four other wireless bras since then before finding this one. It fits perfectly and really does minimize. There is absolutely no spillage under the arms and/or at the top of the cups. It stays in place with movement. And, after wearing the bra for several hours, I still have two separate breasts and not a unibreast. Today I took all my other bras to Goodwill and ordered three more of these. I'm a fan.”

The Playtex bra is available in 14 colors, from Black, White, and Tan to Cherry Rose, Zen Blue, and Magenta Jam. Prices are listed on Amazon at $8.36 to $60.37, but when you select your size from the dropdown, the vast majority of size-color selections will reflect the $12 sale price.

There’s no indication as to how long this sale will last, so if you want to take advantage of the wildly low price, you have to act soon. Shop this number one best-selling bra at an insane 67 percent discount for just $12 today at Amazon.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $12 (Originally $36); amazon.com