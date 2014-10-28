Play with Proportions: The Best Skirt Length–Boot Height Pairings for You to Try

We've already mastered fall's unofficial uniform with some insanely chic sweater-and-skirt combos (23 of them, in fact), but every great look mandates equally great footwear. And to find the best possible pairing, we took style cues from Hollywood's chicest and chronicled every kind of boot, from over-the-knee to ankle-high, that work best with varying hem lengths.

Taylor Swift’s gingham print Oscar de la Renta number may seem demure, thanks to its below-the-knee hemline, but the musician took matters into her own hands and stepped into a pair of sleek Oxford booties. The shape and the skinny heel elongated (rather than shortened) her stems, creating the illusion of enviably long, lean legs.

From shin-grazing frocks to mini thigh-baring shift dresses, find out which complementary star-approved boots go hand-in-hand.

