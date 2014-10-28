Play with Proportions: The Best Skirt Length–Boot Height Pairings for You to Try

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES, Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 28, 2014 @ 10:59 am

We've already mastered fall's unofficial uniform with some insanely chic sweater-and-skirt combos (23 of them, in fact), but every great look mandates equally great footwear. And to find the best possible pairing, we took style cues from Hollywood's chicest and chronicled every kind of boot, from over-the-knee to ankle-high, that work best with varying hem lengths.

Taylor Swift’s gingham print Oscar de la Renta number may seem demure, thanks to its below-the-knee hemline, but the musician took matters into her own hands and stepped into a pair of sleek Oxford booties. The shape and the skinny heel elongated (rather than shortened) her stems, creating the illusion of enviably long, lean legs.

From shin-grazing frocks to mini thigh-baring shift dresses, find out which complementary star-approved boots go hand-in-hand.

Below-the-Knee Pencil + Oxford Booties

Get Taylor Swift's enviable long legs, even in a demure below-the-knee pencil skirt, by stepping into sleek Oxford booties-the shape and heel elongate (rather than shorten) your stems. Shop the look-alike pieces below:
Top: Mango, $40; mango.com
Skirt: Zara, $60; zara.com
Booties: Burberry London, $850; mytheresa.com
Floral Dress + Over-the-Knee Boots

Learn from supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and transition your breezy floral dress from summer to fall with over-the-knee boots to limit skin exposure. Shop look-alike pieces below:
Dress: HampM, $60; hm.com
Boots: Stuart Weitzman, $785; stuartweitzman.com
Knee-Grazing Pleats + Peep-Toe Booties

Take a style pointer from Olivia Palermo and offset floaty ladylike accordion pleats with modern elements, like a fun waistcoat and cool peep-toe booties. Shop look-alike pieces below:
Dress: Madewell, $188; madewell.com
Booties: Joie, $315; joie.com
Tea-Length Column + Center-Slit Bootie

Shin-grazing hems are one of this season's hottest silhouettes. Create the illusion of more leg with a sexy split-front bootie, like Lizzy Caplan's. Shop look-alike pieces below:
Top: Jonathan Simkhai, $445; net-a-porter.com
Skirt: Sandro, $315; sandro-paris.com
Bootie: Vince Camuto, $325; vincecamuto.com
Striped Shift + Thigh-High Boots

Invite a sliver (just a sliver!) of skin with a mini shift dress and thigh-high suede boots for a casual off-duty look, a la Diane Kruger. Still too revealing for your taste? Shrug on a long overcoat to top it off. Shop look-alike pieces below:
Dress: Cos, $69; cosstores.com
Boots: Sigerson Morrison, $795; sigersonmorrison.com
Midi-Length Frock + Open-Toe Booties

Follow in Sarah Jessica Parker's footsteps and toughen up a sweet full midi-length dress with cool cut-out booties. Shop look-alike pieces below:
Dress: Mara Hoffman, $298; bonadrag.com
Booties: Vince, $395; vince.com
Knee-Grazing Dress + Tall Riding Boots

Own a relaxed bohemian-inspired frock like Chrissy Teigen's? Prep it for cooler weather by pairing it with an elegant stacked-heel over-the-knee boot. Shop look-alike pieces below:
Dress: Wilfred, $175; aritzia.com
Boots: Louise et Cie, $298; vincecamuto.com

