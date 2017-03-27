6 Pairs of Leggings That Are Totally Plane-Appropriate

When United Airlines did not allow a group of teenage girls wearing leggings to board a flight from Denver to Minneapolis, Twitter (and I) was enraged. The teens were told to change clothes or put a dress on over the leggings. REALLY?

United Airlines response? Said passengeres were "pass riders," a term used for employees and/or family members of employees who fly at an extremely discounted rate.

"One of the benefits of working for an airline is that our employees are able to travel the world," the company explained. "Even better, they can extend this privilege to a select number of what we call 'pass riders.' These are relatives or friends who also receive the benefit of free or heavily discounted air travel–on our airline as well as on airlines around the world where we have mutual agreements in place for employees and pass riders."

"When taking advantage of this benefit, all employees and pass riders are considered representatives of United," they continued. "And like most companies, we have a dress code that we ask employees and pass riders to follow. The passengers this morning were United pass riders and not in compliance with our dress code for company benefit travel. We regularly remind our employees that when they place a family member or friend on a flight for free as a standby passenger, they need to follow our dress code."

Our thoughts? Wear your damn leggings on a plane. Comfort is king. Here are six we find totally airplane-appropriate.