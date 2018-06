1 of 8 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

There's something irresistibly naughty about tartan baby-doll dresses, cropped jackets, and separates that skim the body in a quietly seductive way.



HOW TO WORK IT

Plaid can seem too prim, so hair should be a little wild. Swipe on dark lipstick or eyeliner to give this look some bite. In other words, the less put together, the better! Pair a tartan top with leather pants, or pull on tall boots with a plaid dress. Unexpected shapes work well in the office. So do tapered trousers or high heeled tartan pumps.



Photos: (left to right) Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Calvin Klein, Celine