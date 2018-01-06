Gorgeous PJ Sets Worth Investing In

Many of us might be dealing with beyond frigid temps this week. (Hi, winter, we see you.) But that doesn't mean that we have to neglect our pajama game and start wearing those frumpy sweatpants and old hoodies from college. We have Rihanna to look to for inspiration as she's always making us want to up our fashion game in every way. We've spotted the singer rocking some pretty PJs that are cute enough to wear on a night out on the town.

But even if you're not quite as daring as Rihanna, you can still look amazing in the house with our pajama selections. Scroll down below to see some of our favorite pajama sets that are worth investing.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Silk-satin Pajama Set

These will look great paired with your favorite kimono-robe!

Shop It: Olivia Von Halle top and bottom, $170; net-a-porter.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Striped Silk Pajama Set

Pair these with your go-to house shoes.

Shop It: Asceno top, $215; mytheresa.com. Asceno bottom, $215; mytheresa.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Lacey White Pajama Set

The perfect addition to any getaway.

Shop It: Icons top, $345; matchesfashion.com. Icons bottoms, $297; matchesfashion.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

Multi-colored Striped Pajama Set

This one is for those looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe.

Shop It: Morgan Lane top, $322; matchesfashion.com. Morgan Lane bottoms, $284; matchesfashion.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Classic Short Pajama Set

The pajama set that will truly never go out of style. 

Shop It: Mark and Graham top and bottom, $99; markandgraham.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Pajama Set

This robe-style top looks great as PJs or with your favorite pair of jeans for a night out.

Shop It: Equipment top and bottoms, $230; net-a-porter.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

Printed Red-satin Short Pajamas

There's nothing sexier than a red PJ set.

Shop It: Morgan Lane top, $273; matchesfashion.com. Morgan Lane bottoms, $223; matchesfashion.com

8 of 8 Courtesy

Black Cotton with Lace Trim Pajama Set

Black lace trimming makes everything chicer.

Shop It: Morpho + Luna top and bottoms, $378; matchesfashion.com

