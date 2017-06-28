Pippa Middleton Can't Stop Wearing These Comfortable (And Cute) Shoes

One of a fashionista's biggest struggles is finding a pair of comfortable heels that won’t ruin a good outfit. That's why whenever we come across a perfect pair, we make sure to keep them in rotation. And Pippa Middleton does exactly the same thing. Just like her sister Kate Middleton, she’s not afraid to recycle her favorite pieces. And lately, she's been wearing her Castañer espadrilles nonstop. Middleton's exact style costs $171, but the brand makes similar styles that are only $85.

The 33-year-old star was actually spotted wearing the heels four times within the last month alone. Hey, can you blame her? The lace-up shoes look great with just about anything. During her honeymoon, she strutted around Australia wearing the platform shoes with a Kate Spade dress.

SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty

Middleton proved that the sturdy canvas wedges are also comfortable enough for the airport, styling them with skinny jeans and a long-sleeved white top.

Matrix/GC Images

VIDEO: Pippa Middleton Arrives in Sydney for Her Honeymoon

The stylish shoes are definitely a closet must-have, especially since the classic design has withstood the test of time. Now, all we need to do is find a way to get Middleton's toned calves.