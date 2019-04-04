This High-Waisted Bikini Will Make Your Butt Look Really Good — and It’s Under $25

Image zoom Ani Dimi/Stocksy

Swimwear on Amazon is having a moment. From the one-piece that’s gotten so popular it’s being knocked off to its best-selling bikini that thousands of women are also obsessed with, the retail giant has become the new go-to destination for finding top-notch swimsuits at affordable prices. Now, we’ve come across yet another swimwear gem that tons of women are raving about, and many have even said that it makes their behind look great. Enter: The Pink Queen Cheeky High Waist Bikini ($16–$23; amazon.com).

Amazon customers are shocked that this super simple, under-$25 bikini ends up looking so good on so many body types. Over 1,000 shoppers who purchased the suit have fallen in love with how flattering it is, giving the set four and five-star ratings. Women actually feel so confident wearing it that a majority attached pictures with their reviews, showing off how well the Pink Queen bikini clings to their curves — and believe it or not, there are currently 500 customer images to browse through.

The Pink Queen bikini features a wire free, padded bandeau top (that comes with removable straps and cup inserts) and high-waisted bottoms. You can choose from 11 different colors options, including neutral tones like black and army green, or bold hues that are perfect for summer, like bright orange, and rosy pink. Sizes vary from small to extra large, and shoppers tend to include their height and weight in reviews for reference.

Shoppers are particularly obsessed with how good the cheeky bottoms make their butts look, with many reviewers raving that it made their booty look “spicy,” “sexy,” and “like a stripper’s.” Women say they love that the bikini hugs them in all the right places, and it has even helped a few customers overcome long-time insecurities.

“This is the first ever two piece I have bought and owned since I was maybe three years old. I finally said, ‘f— it,’ and went for it after struggling with my body image. To paint a picture I'm 5'5" and about 220lbs,” one shopper wrote. “I put this suit on and looked in the mirror and saw a fierce piece of ass. I feel comfortable and confident in all the best ways. It makes my waist look smaller and my butt look bigger. I'm really living my best life in this suit. I don't think I have ever written an Amazon review but I couldn't not with this. I totally recommend this suit.”

The reviews definitely say it all. Whether you’ve been on the hunt for a swimsuit that’ll flaunt what you got this summer, or you’re looking for the right fit to help you feel more confident at the beach, hundreds of women think this is the suit to try — and we couldn’t agree more.