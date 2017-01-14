60+ Fashion Pieces to Help You Achieve Your 2017 Fashion Resolutions

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Callie Turner (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Jan 14, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Now that the first week of 2017 is over, let’s get real: have you been keeping up with your New Year’s resolutions? Not berating you. Just checking in (consider this a friendly nudge, because after all, we care). If you haven’t started yet, don’t fret as there’s still plenty of time to lock down those goals and get to achieving them! And we say this knowing it’s no easy task, so that’s why we’ve come up with a master list of items to help you actually follow through with your resolutions this year.

Below you’ll find all the must-have pieces for obtaining your goals, whether it’s to wear more color, purchase more USA-made pieces, or to be more eco-conscious by opting out of plastic bags. Go on, scroll through. We can’t wait to see this New You in action.

I RESOLVE TO WEAR MORE COLOR
<p>Topshop Dress</p>
Topshop Dress
Courtesy
Topshop available at topshop.com $250 SHOP NOW
<p>GUCCI HEELS</p>
GUCCI HEELS
Courtesy
Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $870 SHOP NOW
<p>TOPSHOP DRESS</p>
TOPSHOP DRESS
Courtesy
Topshop available at topshop.com $90 SHOP NOW
<p>Mango Sweater</p>
Mango Sweater
Courtesy
Mango available at mango.com $60 SHOP NOW
<p>GABRIELA HEARST TROUSERS</p>
GABRIELA HEARST TROUSERS
Courtesy
Gabriela Hearst available at matchesfashion.com $750 SHOP NOW
<p>A.W.A.K.E. SKIRT</p>
A.W.A.K.E. SKIRT
Courtesy
A.W.A.K.E available at matchesfashion.com $412 SHOP NOW
<p>altuzarra top</p>
altuzarra top
Courtesy
Altuzarra available at matchesfashion.com $495 SHOP NOW
<p>Mansur Gavriel clutch</p>
Mansur Gavriel clutch
Courtesy
Mansur Gavriel available at matchesfashion.com $695 SHOP NOW
<p>ERICKSON BEAMON</p>
ERICKSON BEAMON
Courtesy
Erickson Beamon available at net-a-porter.com $410 SHOP NOW
<p>VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM JEANS</p>
VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM JEANS
Courtesy
Victoria, Victoria Beckham available at net-a-porter.com $490 SHOP NOW
<p>NO. 21 SANDALS</p>
NO. 21 SANDALS
Courtesy
available at net-a-porter.com $560 SHOP NOW
<p>PROENZA SCHOULER SKIRT</p>
PROENZA SCHOULER SKIRT
Courtesy
Proenza Schouler available at net-a-porter.com $1,000 SHOP NOW
<p>ASOS HEELS</p>
ASOS HEELS
Courtesy
ASOS available at asos.com $68 SHOP NOW
<p>Aurélie Bidermann ring</p>
Aurélie Bidermann ring
Courtesy
Aurelie Bidermann available at matchesfashion.com $317 SHOP NOW
1 of 14

Advertisement
I RESOLVE TO WEAR COMFORTABLE SHOES ONLY
<p>MIU MIU PUMPS</p>
MIU MIU PUMPS
Courtesy
Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com $725 SHOP NOW
<p>STELLA MCCARTNEY BROGUES</p>
STELLA MCCARTNEY BROGUES
Courtesy
Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $1,100 SHOP NOW
<p>GIANVITO ROSSI slides</p>
GIANVITO ROSSI slides
Courtesy
Gianvito Rossi available at matchesfashion.com $426 SHOP NOW
<p>DOLCE VITA BOOT</p>
DOLCE VITA BOOT
Courtesy
Dolce Vita available at shopbop.com $91 (originally $130) SHOP NOW
<p>STEVEN LOAFERS</p>
STEVEN LOAFERS
Courtesy
available at shopbop.com $129 SHOP NOW
<p>The Archive boots</p>
The Archive boots
Courtesy
available at shopbop.com $349 SHOP NOW
<p>GIANVITO ROSSI SANDALS</p>
GIANVITO ROSSI SANDALS
Courtesy
Gianvito Rossi available at fwrd.com $795 SHOP NOW
<p>MANGO SHOES</p>
MANGO SHOES
Courtesy
Mango available at mango.com $80 SHOP NOW
<p>MALONE SOULIERS FLATS</p>
MALONE SOULIERS FLATS
Courtesy
Malone Souliers available at matchesfashion.com $390 SHOP NOW
<p>ASOS BROGUES</p>
ASOS BROGUES
Courtesy
ASOS available at asos.com $53 SHOP NOW
1 of 10

Advertisement
I RESOLVE TO INVEST IN PIECES THAT WILL LAST
<p>PROTAGONIST COAT</p>
PROTAGONIST COAT
Courtesy
Protagonist available at net-a-porter.com $540 (originally $1,350) SHOP NOW
<p>GINNETTE_NY NECKLACE</p>
GINNETTE_NY NECKLACE
Courtesy
Ginette NY available at shopbop.com $360 SHOP NOW
<p>LINDA FARROW GLASSES</p>
LINDA FARROW GLASSES
Courtesy
Linda Farrow available at matchesfashion.com $442 SHOP NOW
<p>RAEY SLIP</p>
RAEY SLIP
Courtesy
Raey available at matchesfashion.com $195 SHOP NOW
<p>THE ROW BAG</p>
THE ROW BAG
Courtesy
The Row available at matchesfashion.com $2,138 SHOP NOW
<p>FRAME JEANS</p>
FRAME JEANS
Courtesy
Frame Denim available at net-a-porter.com $230 SHOP NOW
<p>THEORY SWEATER</p>
THEORY SWEATER
Courtesy
Theory available at net-a-porter.com $265 SHOP NOW
<p>M2MALLETIER CLUTCH</p>
M2MALLETIER CLUTCH
Courtesy
M2MALLETIER available at modaoperandi.com $460 SHOP NOW
<p>ISABEL MARANT BOOTS</p>
ISABEL MARANT BOOTS
Courtesy
Isabel Marant available at modaoperandi.com $508 (originally $940) SHOP NOW
<p>GINETTE_NY EARRINGS</p>
GINETTE_NY EARRINGS
Courtesy
Ginette NY available at shopbop.com $270 SHOP NOW
<p>BROCK COLLECTION LOAFERS</p>
BROCK COLLECTION LOAFERS
Courtesy
Brock Collection available at barneys.com $695 SHOP NOW
1 of 11

Advertisement
I RESOLVE TO EXPERIMENT WITH TRENDS
<p>CHARLI COHEN SPORTS BRA</p>
CHARLI COHEN SPORTS BRA

The sporty trend.

Courtesy
Charli Cohen available at matchesfashion.com $98 SHOP NOW
<p>TORY SPORT TOP</p>
TORY SPORT TOP

The sporty trend.

Courtesy
Tory Sport available at torysport.com $110 SHOP NOW
<p>ASOS CAP</p>
ASOS CAP

The sporty trend.

Courtesy
ASOS available at asos.com $16 SHOP NOW
<p>UAS PARKA</p>
UAS PARKA

The sporty trend.

Courtesy
available at underarmour.com $399 SHOP NOW
<p>DKNY TOTE</p>
DKNY TOTE

The sporty trend.

Courtesy
DKNY available at dkny.com $348 SHOP NOW
<p>SOLACE LONDON TOP</p>
SOLACE LONDON TOP

The one-shoulder trend.

Courtesy
available at net-a-porter.com $360 SHOP NOW
<p>A.W.A.K.E. TOP</p>
A.W.A.K.E. TOP

The one-shoulder trend.

Courtesy
A.W.A.K.E available at matchesfashion.com $421 SHOP NOW
<p>RACHEL COMEY TOP</p>
RACHEL COMEY TOP

The one-shoulder trend.

Courtesy
Rachel Comey available at matchesfashion.com $426 SHOP NOW
<p>THEORY TOP</p>
THEORY TOP

The one-shoulder trend.

Courtesy
Theory available at theory.com $147 (originally $245) SHOP NOW
<p>KATE SPADE NEW YORK EARRINGS</p>
KATE SPADE NEW YORK EARRINGS

The XL earrings trend.

Courtesy
Kate Spade available at shopbop.com $128 SHOP NOW
<p>MARNI EARRINGS</p>
MARNI EARRINGS

The XL earrings trend.

Courtesy
Marni available at matchesfashion.com $390 SHOP NOW
<p>DINOSAUR DESIGNS EARRINGS</p>
DINOSAUR DESIGNS EARRINGS

The XL earrings trend.

Courtesy
Dinosaur Designs available at net-a-porter.com $125 SHOP NOW
<p>MANGO EARRINGS</p>
MANGO EARRINGS

The XL earrings trend.

Courtesy
Mango available at mango.com $10 (originally $20) SHOP NOW
<p>TOPSHOP SKIRT</p>
TOPSHOP SKIRT

The gingham trend.

Courtesy
Topshop available at topshop.com $170 SHOP NOW
<p>CAROLINE COSTAS TOP</p>
CAROLINE COSTAS TOP

The gingham trend.

Courtesy
Caroline Constas available at matchesfashion.com $395 SHOP NOW
<p>CHRISTOPHER KANE SHIRTDRESS</p>
CHRISTOPHER KANE SHIRTDRESS

The gingham trend.

Courtesy
Christopher Kane available at matchesfashion.com $390 SHOP NOW
<p>MIU MIU FLATS</p>
MIU MIU FLATS

The gingham trend.

Courtesy
Miu Miu available at net-a-porter.com $745 SHOP NOW
1 of 17

Advertisement
I RESOLVE TO WEAR MORE CLOTHES MADE IN THE USA
<p>SCHOTT LEATHER JACKET</p>
SCHOTT LEATHER JACKET
Courtesy
available at schottnyc.com $700 SHOP NOW
<p>JW HULME CO. BAG</p>
JW HULME CO. BAG
Courtesy
available at jwhulmeco.com $55 SHOP NOW
<p>DEHEN 1920 SWEATER</p>
DEHEN 1920 SWEATER
Courtesy
available at dehen1920.com $295 SHOP NOW
<p>BARIO NEAL RING</p>
BARIO NEAL RING
Courtesy
available at bario-neal.com $3,178 – $3,548 SHOP NOW
<p>AMERICAN MADE SUPPLY CO. BEANIE</p>
AMERICAN MADE SUPPLY CO. BEANIE
Courtesy
available at americanmadesupplyco.com $20 SHOP NOW
1 of 5

Advertisement
I RESOLVE TO DITCH PLASTIC BAGS
<p>L.L. BEAN</p>
L.L. BEAN
Courtesy
L.L. Bean available at llbean.com $30 SHOP NOW
<p>HAT ATTACK</p>
HAT ATTACK
Courtesy
Hat Attack available at shopbop.com $156 SHOP NOW
<p>BAGGU</p>
BAGGU
Courtesy
Baggu available at shopbop.com $180 SHOP NOW
<p>STELLA MCCARTNEY</p>
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Courtesy
Stella McCartney available at matchesfashion.com $1,116 SHOP NOW
<p>TRUSS</p>
TRUSS
Courtesy
Truss available at net-a-porter.com $195 SHOP NOW
<p>STELLA MCCARTNEY</p>
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Courtesy
Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $225 SHOP NOW
<p>SIMON MILLER</p>
SIMON MILLER
Courtesy
Simon Miller available at modaoperandi.com $850 SHOP NOW
<p>MANGO</p>
MANGO
Courtesy
Mango available at mango.com $100 SHOP NOW
<p>AGNES BADDOO</p>
AGNES BADDOO
Courtesy
available at agnesbaddoo.com $425 SHOP NOW
1 of 9

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!