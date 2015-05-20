Pick Up Playful Plus-Size Prints

modcloth.com Chock-full of vintage-style, feminine dresses and skirts (many in a Zooey Deschanel/New Girl vein), this site recently added plus-size (up to 4X) to its private-label line. Ranging from whimsical apparel to flirty intimates, all items are designed in-house by Modcloth’s pattern experts.
Modcloth
