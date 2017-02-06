Pharrell Williams Launches His First Denim Collection with G-Star Raw

We're only two months into 2017 and already it's looking to be a very, very happy year for Pharrell Williams. After welcoming triplets with wife Helen Lasichanh, arrives another addition to round out his bundles of joy: the launch of G-Star Elwood X25, his 25-piece jean collection for G-Star Raw.

As the co-owner and head of imagination of the Dutch denim brand, Williams has been involved in G-Star initiatives in the past—chiefly, the eco-friendly Raw for the Oceans collection, in which garments were crafted with Bionic Yarn, a fiber derived from recycled plastic bottles found in the ocean—but this marks his first true design partnership. He took one of the brand's most iconic silhouettes—the Elwood (a skinny with slouchy fit)—and gave it his unique street-wear cool sensibility by making it over with 25 prints, ranging from '90s grunge plaid to bold stripes. And in doing so, it's resulted in a personality-packed line-up intended to encourage self-expression.

"The beauty of this collection is that it is all about individuality," Williams tells InStyle. "With this collection, our focus was really to present a diverse range of prints in order to give people full freedom to choose which print works for them. It’s all about which print fits your identity or mood best. I wear them all."

Which print speaks to you the most? The jeans (priced at $170) won't be available for purchase until Feb. 16, but scroll through to draft your wish list and head to g-star.com/elwoodx25 for more info.