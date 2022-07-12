Pete Davidson's Underwear Brand Is 62% Off for Prime Day

You, too, can break the internet in a pair of Champion briefs.

Published on July 12, 2022

Pete Davidson Champion Underwear Prime Day Sale
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet, and now she's doing it with beau Pete Davidson by her side. Kardashian shared a handful of images of the two getting quite cozy together on Instagram yesterday after the trailer for season two of The Kardashians dropped. Davidson's underwear is peeking out of his gray sweats in the pics, and we just so happened to find his briefs on sale for Amazon Prime Day today. (You're welcome or I'm sorry.)

Pete Davidson Champion Underwear Prime Day Sale
While we don't know exactly what kind of Champion undies Davidson is wearing, the brand's Everyday Cotton Boxer Briefs look pretty identical to what we can see in the photos. The stretchy, 95-percent-cotton briefs have more than 5,700 five-star ratings from shoppers on Amazon, and you can snag your own three-pack for just $12 now — that's 62 percent off the original price.

Pete Davidson Underwear Deal
Shop now: $12 (Originally $32); amazon.com

The tagless Champion boxer briefs have a wide logo waistband and a 6-inch inseam. They're available in a variety of colors (though the black and gray combo in every size is the cheapest you'll find today) up to size XXL. Customers say they're "very comfy," "exceed all expectations," and most importantly, do what they need to do. One shopper put it simply: "Best briefs out there. There are none as good. Never has been. Never will be." I mean, can't argue with that.

If these boxer briefs don't meet your personal preferences for intimates, don't fret — Champion has an assortment of other clothing on sale, including the Everyday Cotton Knit Boxers, the Performance Boxer Briefs (which are designed for high-intensity activities), and the women's Heritage Hipster briefs. You can even snag a pair of gray sweats for just $14 to get Davidson's entire look.

Pete Davidson Underwear Deal
Shop now: $20 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Pete Davidson Underwear Deal
Shop now: $8 (Originally $13); amazon.com

For just 12 bucks, you honestly can't go wrong with these Davidson-approved (and inherently, Kardashian-accepted) undies. Shop more Champion deals for Amazon Prime Day, here.

