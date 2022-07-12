Fashion Pete Davidson's Underwear Brand Is 62% Off for Prime Day You, too, can break the internet in a pair of Champion briefs. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Kim Kardashian is no stranger to breaking the internet, and now she's doing it with beau Pete Davidson by her side. Kardashian shared a handful of images of the two getting quite cozy together on Instagram yesterday after the trailer for season two of The Kardashians dropped. Davidson's underwear is peeking out of his gray sweats in the pics, and we just so happened to find his briefs on sale for Amazon Prime Day today. (You're welcome or I'm sorry.) Instagram @kimkardashian While we don't know exactly what kind of Champion undies Davidson is wearing, the brand's Everyday Cotton Boxer Briefs look pretty identical to what we can see in the photos. The stretchy, 95-percent-cotton briefs have more than 5,700 five-star ratings from shoppers on Amazon, and you can snag your own three-pack for just $12 now — that's 62 percent off the original price. Courtesy Shop now: $12 (Originally $32); amazon.com The tagless Champion boxer briefs have a wide logo waistband and a 6-inch inseam. They're available in a variety of colors (though the black and gray combo in every size is the cheapest you'll find today) up to size XXL. Customers say they're "very comfy," "exceed all expectations," and most importantly, do what they need to do. One shopper put it simply: "Best briefs out there. There are none as good. Never has been. Never will be." I mean, can't argue with that. If these boxer briefs don't meet your personal preferences for intimates, don't fret — Champion has an assortment of other clothing on sale, including the Everyday Cotton Knit Boxers, the Performance Boxer Briefs (which are designed for high-intensity activities), and the women's Heritage Hipster briefs. You can even snag a pair of gray sweats for just $14 to get Davidson's entire look. Courtesy Shop now: $20 (Originally $32); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $8 (Originally $13); amazon.com For just 12 bucks, you honestly can't go wrong with these Davidson-approved (and inherently, Kardashian-accepted) undies. Shop more Champion deals for Amazon Prime Day, here. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit