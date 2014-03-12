The Spring 2014 Trend That's In Full Bloom: Fresh Florals

Floral for spring isn't groundbreaking by any means, but this season's blooms are something else entirely—they're more sophisticated, modern, and fresh (and not at all the garden-variety type). The blossoming print runs the gamut, from sweet buds like as seen on the Dolce & Gabbana runway and this Rebecca Taylor top (pictured, above), to ones more moody and edgy, like the florals on the Milly dress (pictured, right).

To avoid looking too overly done, we suggest limiting accessories to a pair of standout chandelier earrings or a structured bag. The same goes for makeup. A neutral lip and a dab of blush will complement—not compete—with the print. In the meantime, we rounded up our eight favorite petal pieces to help push your spring wardrobe into full floral gear.

Learn more tips on how to wear the trend and shop it out, from soft, sweet tops to loud, sporty dresses.