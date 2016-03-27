This Is Why You Should Belt Your Blazer

While belting a blazer isn’t a new concept, the spring runway presented an update on the pairing. In lieu of a wide and bulky belt, which can be tricky to pull off if you lack a long torso and lean stature, Rodolfo Paglialunga of Jil Sander showed a skinny leather rope, creating a softer, more feminine silhouette (pictured above). Below, we show three other subtle—almost delicate—belts that can be cinched with blazers you already own in your closet.

Courtesy

Equipment blazer, $478; needsupply.com. Balenciaga belt, $515; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy

Topshop blazer, $75; topshop.com. Isabel Marant belt, $215; matchesfashion.com.

Courtesy

Theory blazer, $355; theory.com. Frame Denim belt, $175; fwrd.com.