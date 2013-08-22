Penelope and Monica Cruz's Sexy Lingerie Collection L'Agent, Now Available

Sisters Penélope and Monica Cruz reveal their sultry sides with L'Agent, a robust line of exquisite underpinnings. In collaboration with luxury lingerie label Agent Provocateur, the designing duo created 128 pieces grouped in five distinct moods that stay true to the brand's saucy roots. The siblings even dipped into its coveted archives and put their personal touch on vintage styles. "Monica gravitated toward leopard prints, while Penélope loves red," says creative director Sarah Shotton (above, right). "The collection plays up the beauty of all women—young, old, curvy, or thin," says Penélope. "There's something for everyone." Click through to see pieces from the collection, then shop the playful and sexy line barenecessities.com.

