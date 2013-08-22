Penelope and Monica Cruz's Sexy Lingerie Collection L'Agent, Now Available

Kate Lacey, Courtesy Photo (2)
InStyle Staff
Aug 22, 2013 @ 2:45 pm

Sisters Penélope and Monica Cruz reveal their sultry sides with L'Agent, a robust line of exquisite underpinnings. In collaboration with luxury lingerie label Agent Provocateur, the designing duo created 128 pieces grouped in five distinct moods that stay true to the brand's saucy roots. The siblings even dipped into its coveted archives and put their personal touch on vintage styles. "Monica gravitated toward leopard prints, while Penélope loves red," says creative director Sarah Shotton (above, right). "The collection plays up the beauty of all women—young, old, curvy, or thin," says Penélope. "There's something for everyone." Click through to see pieces from the collection, then shop the playful and sexy line barenecessities.com.

1 of 4 Courtesy Photo

BRIGHT & FUN

"I like using bold colors, like a pop of pink," says Penélope of this flirty babydoll named after her sis. "Monica actually wore it a week before giving birth." Monica babydoll, $125; barenecessities.com.
2 of 4 Courtesy Photo

SWEET & INNOCENT

This darling dotted basque was originally intended for the main line, but when the sisters saw it, "they instantly fell in love and stole it for their collection," says Shotton. Rosalyn bustier, $148; barenecessities.com.
3 of 4 Courtesy Photo

SLEEK & MODERN

"This little bra is very smooth and wearable for day but incredibly alluring at night," says Shotton. Alyce bra, $66; available September 1st.
4 of 4 Courtesy Photo

ORNATE & SOPHISTICATED

"It's classic but still really sexy. And everyone looks amazing in black," says Penélope of this embroidered guipure-lace set. Simona suspender, $64, and thong, $44; available October 1st.

