PEEK-A-BOO

WHY WE LOVE IT

It's adventurous. It lets you reveal your flat abs and toned thighs. Because, thanks to strategically placed windows, it offers suggestive glimpses of skin while still keeping you fully clothed. It's an illusionist approach that's unique and special—very now and very wow.



HOW TO WEAR IT

You actually must possess some daring—you aren't going to dash out to the store for milk in these or throw one on for work. But to the right event, such as a nightclub or a dressy party, these look-at-me styles make a perfect statement. So pull on coordinating lingerie, and play a bit of hide-and-seek.



Photos: (left to right) Alexander Wang, Derek Lam, Louis Vuitton, Akris