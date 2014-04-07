Pearl Jam: Shop Our 15 Favorite Pieces of Edgy-Cool Pearl Jewelry

This season, pearls got a makeover.

Each and every pearl (freshwater and faux) was treated to a modern update. So, who’s to thank for introducing this reinterpreted style? Karl Lagerfeld. The iconic—to say the least—Chanel designer employed larger-than-life pearls for his spring 2014 ready-to-wear collection. And ever since, pearls took on a new identity. Gone are the days when pearls are worn strictly for ultra-fancy occasions.

Don't be intimidated by a pearl's undeniable ladylike charm. To steer clear of a prim and proper approach, style yourself on the other end of the spectrum. Pair your pearls with the most edgy (and perhaps even casual) pieces in your closet to instantly dress them up with an unexpected element. The best part about a pearl piece is that it will look just as chic when paired with denim or a sexy LBD. They are the ultimate outfit pick-me-up.

Chain-link necklaces, studded earrings, ear cuffs, and cocktail-style rings all took on the trend. So, will you be the girl with the (modern) pearl earring or will you choose a tough-chic necklace? Shop the gallery to find the piece that speaks to you. Warning: your jewelry box may soon be experiencing a pearl jam. But not to worry, because this trend will stick around for future days.