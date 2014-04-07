Pearl Jam: Shop Our 15 Favorite Pieces of Edgy-Cool Pearl Jewelry

Courtesy (5)
Alexandra DeRosa
Apr 07, 2014

This season, pearls got a makeover.

Each and every pearl (freshwater and faux) was treated to a modern update. So, who’s to thank for introducing this reinterpreted style? Karl Lagerfeld. The iconic—to say the least—Chanel designer employed larger-than-life pearls for his spring 2014 ready-to-wear collection. And ever since, pearls took on a new identity. Gone are the days when pearls are worn strictly for ultra-fancy occasions.

Don't be intimidated by a pearl's undeniable ladylike charm. To steer clear of a prim and proper approach, style yourself on the other end of the spectrum. Pair your pearls with the most edgy (and perhaps even casual) pieces in your closet to instantly dress them up with an unexpected element. The best part about a pearl piece is that it will look just as chic when paired with denim or a sexy LBD. They are the ultimate outfit pick-me-up.

Chain-link necklaces, studded earrings, ear cuffs, and cocktail-style rings all took on the trend. So, will you be the girl with the (modern) pearl earring or will you choose a tough-chic necklace? Shop the gallery to find the piece that speaks to you. Warning: your jewelry box may soon be experiencing a pearl jam. But not to worry, because this trend will stick around for future days.

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Tildon Ring

Goldtone plate and beads, $22; nordstrom.com
2 of 15 Courtesy

Ginette_NY Necklace

14k gold, $300; shopbop.com
3 of 15 Courtesy

Forever 21 Stud and Earcuff

Faux pearl, $3; forever21.com
4 of 15 Courtesy

Nektar de Stagni Ring

Freshwater pearl with 14k gold vermeil spikes and band, $540; openingceremony.com
5 of 15 Courtesy

Lulu Frost Necklace

Brass, glass pearl, and glass stones, $335; lulufrost.com
6 of 15 Courtesy

Ann Taylor Bracelet

Pearlized beads, $35; anntaylor.com
7 of 15 Courtesy

Alexis Bittar Ring

Gold tone with rhodium and shell pearls, $145; alexisbittar.com
8 of 15 Courtesy

Bauble Bar Necklace

Plated base metal and acrylic, $42; baublebar.com
9 of 15 Courtesy

Catbird Earrings

14k yellow gold and freshwater pearls, $265; catbirdnyc.com
10 of 15 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Bangle

12k gold plated and faux-pearls, $78; nordstrom.com
11 of 15 Courtesy

Fallon Earrings

Rhodium-plated Swarovski Crystal and pearl earrings, $98; modaoperandi.com
12 of 15 Courtesy

Kenneth Jay Lane Necklace

Gold tone with faux-pearls, $150; zappos.com
13 of 15 Courtesy

Tory Burch Bracelet

16k gold plate, glass, resin, and metal, $275; toryburch.com
14 of 15 Courtesy

ASOS Necklace

Metal and plastic, $15; asos.com
15 of 15 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs Earrings

Brass and gold with pearl, $42; piperlime.com

