Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These $14 Hoop Earrings That "Don't Scratch or Tarnish"

While you may not think of Amazon as a place to buy jewelry, the retailer actually has tons of incredible accessory options. You'll find everything from delicate, under-$75 pieces to celeb-approved, high-end styles. But the one piece of jewelry shoppers can't stop raving about is these $14 chunky hoop earrings.

The Pavoi hoops have racked up nearly 30,000 five-star ratings, so it's no surprise that they're the number-one best-selling earrings on Amazon. Not to mention, they have social media's stamp of approval, as the hashtag #pavoi has 1.1 million views on TikTok, earning them a feature in Amazon's Internet-Famous section. Even Kate Middleton is on board with the affordable hoop earrings trend, having repeatedly worn a delicate pair of her own.

Available in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold plating, the earrings have stainless steel posts, and are both nickel- and lead-free. You can choose from four sizes ranging from 20 to 50 millimeters, or grab a couple for different occasions.

Courtesy

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

A common theme among reviewers is how comfortable these earrings are. One shopper said they're "so light that I forget I'm wearing them," while another said, "I've fallen asleep in these and haven't had an issue."

Other customers couldn't stop raving about the quality of these hoops, especially given their low price point. A reviewer said they "look much more expensive than they are," and a second shopper confirmed they "don't scratch or tarnish easily." Many people said they've even worn their earrings in water, and they've held up remarkably well.

With such high praise, it's worth trying out the $14 Pavoi earrings for yourself to see that they're worth all the hype. Channel your inner Duchess and check out more color options at Amazon, below.

Courtesy

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $13; amazon.com