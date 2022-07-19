Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying These $14 Hoop Earrings That "Don't Scratch or Tarnish"

Kate Middleton is on board with the trend.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman

Eden Lichterman is an Amazon E-commerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle, People, Food & Wine, and more. When she's not searching for the best sales and deals, you can find Eden catching up on all things fashion and pop culture, watching reality TV, or obsessing over her dog, Lola. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at eden_lichterman for more shopping stories and dog pictures.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Hoop Earrings
Photo: Getty Images

While you may not think of Amazon as a place to buy jewelry, the retailer actually has tons of incredible accessory options. You'll find everything from delicate, under-$75 pieces to celeb-approved, high-end styles. But the one piece of jewelry shoppers can't stop raving about is these $14 chunky hoop earrings.

The Pavoi hoops have racked up nearly 30,000 five-star ratings, so it's no surprise that they're the number-one best-selling earrings on Amazon. Not to mention, they have social media's stamp of approval, as the hashtag #pavoi has 1.1 million views on TikTok, earning them a feature in Amazon's Internet-Famous section. Even Kate Middleton is on board with the affordable hoop earrings trend, having repeatedly worn a delicate pair of her own.

Available in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold plating, the earrings have stainless steel posts, and are both nickel- and lead-free. You can choose from four sizes ranging from 20 to 50 millimeters, or grab a couple for different occasions.

Amazon Hoop Earrings
Courtesy

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

A common theme among reviewers is how comfortable these earrings are. One shopper said they're "so light that I forget I'm wearing them," while another said, "I've fallen asleep in these and haven't had an issue."

Other customers couldn't stop raving about the quality of these hoops, especially given their low price point. A reviewer said they "look much more expensive than they are," and a second shopper confirmed they "don't scratch or tarnish easily." Many people said they've even worn their earrings in water, and they've held up remarkably well.

With such high praise, it's worth trying out the $14 Pavoi earrings for yourself to see that they're worth all the hype. Channel your inner Duchess and check out more color options at Amazon, below.

Amazon Hoop Earrings
Courtesy

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Amazon Hoop Earrings
Courtesy

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
I Get My Wear-Everyday Gold Hoops From Amazon for $14
I Get My Wear-Everyday Gold Hoops From Amazon for $14
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
Airpods Amazon Prime
Apple Headphones Are the Most Unexpected Celebrity Accessory of 2022, and They're on Major Sale Today
Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Incredible Early Fashion Deals for Up to 62% Off Before Prime Day Begins
AMZF Tie-Waist Off-the-Shoulder Top
This "Flattering" Off-the-Shoulder Top Features a Major Summer Trend — and It's 42% Off for a Few More Hours
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore the Most Elegant Gold Hoop Earrings — and We Can't Believe They're Only $15
Kate Upton Shared Her Favorite Amazon Dresses for Spring — and They’re All $35 and Under
Kate Upton Shared the Under-$35 Amazon Dresses She's Adding to Her Cart This Spring
Internet Famous summer fashion
Amazon Just Added New Summer Fashion to Its Internet Famous Section — and Everything Is Less Than $70
Gorgeous and Non-Cringey Heart-Shaped Jewelry
9 Pieces of Heart-Shaped Jewelry Under $75 That Won't Make You Cringe, We Promise
Kate Middleton Polka Dot Dress
Kate Middleton Just Wore a $3,000 Polka Dot Dress, but You Can Get the Look for $41 on Amazon
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These Ribbed Butt-Scrunching Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Amazon Shoppers Are Buying These $16 Butt-Lifting Leggings So Much, They Just Became Best-Sellers
Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Editor Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, but Even I Can't Resist These 11 Early Prime Day Deals
Going Out Clothes Roundup
Going Out Clothes Are Back, and Amazon Has Tons of Trendy Options for Under $50
From Oprah to Kate Hudson to Selena Gomez, So Many Celebrities Wear This Affordable Fine Jewelry Brand
From Oprah to Kate Hudson to Selena Gomez, So Many Celebrities Wear This Affordable Fine Jewelry Brand
Ruched Swimsuits Are Going to Be Big This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering” $30 Option
Ruched Swimsuits Are Going to Be Big This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Found the "Most Flattering" $32 Option
Under 50 Summer Dresses
Stay Cool in the Heat With These Under-$50 Summer Dresses That Amazon Shoppers Love