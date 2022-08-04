Paulina Porizkova Is the Latest Supermodel to Approve of This Comfy German Sandal Hollywood Is Obsessed With

She called it “the best ever for walking all day.”

By
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer for InStyle, covering all-things style, beauty, and celebrity. She has more than 5 years of experience working in a fast-paced newsroom, and she's been strategically covering fashion and beauty shopping content for InStyle for over 2 years. Eva was originally born in Germany and moved to the United States when she was five. She is fluent in English and German and proficient in Spanish.

Published on August 4, 2022

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Photo: Getty Images

Okay, so while we hate to sound like a broken record, this sentence bears repeating: Birkenstocks are the best.

No, you didn't just hear it from me, though I'm a hard-core fan of the German sandal for obvious reasons (one being that I, myself, am German). Countless celebrities and supermodels have also chosen the cork-sole slide over the thousands of other sandals they could have picked. And that, dear readers, is proof of this shoe's hold over Hollywood. But in case you needed some more convincing that Birkenstocks are, in fact, the best, supermodel Paulina Porizkova just gave them some major praise.

Porizkova has been busy in Prague, but luckily for you (and me), she's been posting outfit pictures on Instagram rather regularly. And though it appears she packed lots of dresses, it doesn't seem like she's packed a big variety of shoes, considering she was wearing Birkenstocks in the majority of her Prague vacation snaps. The fact that Porizkova is exclusively wearing the sandals all day, every day on her trip is a big deal in itself. But the comment that sealed the deal was when she wrote, "The best ever for walking all day" in response to a fan who said, "Rocking the Birkenstocks big time!"

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Courtesy

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Courtesy

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Now that's some high praise, but we're also not too surprised to hear it — Birkenstocks have been a favorite slip-on for decades thanks to their no-fuss, comfort-first design. The signature three-buckle Arizona is a Hollywood-favorite, though variations are not uncommon (like the clog-style Kendall Jenner has worn on repeat and Porizkova's Yao style, which is currently sold out). All, however, have the same signature cork footbed that molds to your shape for ample support and exceptional comfort. Honestly, it's no wonder Porizkova has basically made them her go-to travel shoes.

Shop some of the best Birkenstocks available at Nordstrom right now. They're certain to be a great travel shoe this summer, pinky promise.

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Courtesy

Shop now: $145; nordstrom.com

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Courtesy

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Courtesy

Shop now: $140–$150; nordstrom.com

Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Courtesy

Shop now: $135–$145; nordstrom.com

