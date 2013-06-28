Fourth of July Outfit Ideas: 20 Red, White, and Blue Pieces to Show Your Patriotic Spirit

The Fourth of July is fast approaching! Before you crank up Whitney Houston’s rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner," fire up the grill, or pick a spot to watch the fireworks, get some red, white, and blue outfit inspiration for your Independence Day celebration. Click through the gallery to see twenty patriotic pieces, including Gap’s star print, punchy polishes from Sephora, Rebecca Minkoff’s cherry red cross-body bag, and more.

