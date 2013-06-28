Fourth of July Outfit Ideas: 20 Red, White, and Blue Pieces to Show Your Patriotic Spirit

Courtesy Photo
Jennifer Davis
Jun 28, 2013 @ 2:46 pm

The Fourth of July is fast approaching! Before you crank up Whitney Houston’s rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner," fire up the grill, or pick a spot to watch the fireworks, get some red, white, and blue outfit inspiration for your Independence Day celebration. Click through the gallery to see twenty patriotic pieces, including Gap’s star print, punchy polishes from Sephora, Rebecca Minkoff’s cherry red cross-body bag, and more.

MORE:
• 4th of July Party Planning Ideas
Nail Art How-to: 4th of July Edition
• The Best Summer Cocktails to Try Now

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Gap Star Sweater

In classic navy and white this lightweight sweater will leave you starry-eyed.

$45; gap.com.
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Tommy Hilfiger Multi-Stripe Skirt

Opt for a swingy skirt in red, white, and blue for your Fourth of July fete.

$80; tommy.com.
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Minkoff Red Crossbody Bag

A bright red cross-body bag is the perfect accessory to carry while celebrating Independence Day.

$325; shopbop.com.
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo (3)

Sephora Color Hit Nail Polish

Complete your patriotic look with a mani or pedi in red (Date a Prince), white (Under the Covers), and blue (Shark Attack).

$5 each; sephora.com.
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Gap Multi-Stripe Linen Dress

Classic blue and white stripes make this lightweight sundress a perfect fit for a Fourth of July BBQ.

$36; gap.com.
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Alessi Wine Cooler

Keep your favorite drinks icy cold in a patriotic wine cooler.

$220; barneys.com.
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

C. Wonder iPhone Case

Anchors away! Dress up your iPhone with a nautical case.

$35; cwonder.com.
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo (2)

Thierry Lasry Sunglasses

Shield your eyes from the bright July sun with a pair of All-American shades.

$385; shopbop.com.
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

NARS Satin Lip Pencil

Complement your patriotic look by penciling your pout with a bright red hue. Try NARS's Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg.

$25; nordstrom.com.
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Juicy Couture Scarf

Accent your look with a summery red and white polka-dot scarf.

$68; juicycouture.com.
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Ann Taylor Shorts

Stick with the classics in a pair of navy and white striped shorts.

$58; anntaylor.com.
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Tommy Hilfiger Patchwork One-Piece

Make waves in a red, white, and blue patchwork one-piece suit.

$148; tommy.com.
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Wildfox American Flag Beach Towel

Show your love for America even while soaking up the sun.

$78; wildfoxcouture.com.
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Nails Inc. Bling It On Denim and Studs

Is there anything more Americana than denim? Jazz up your fingers with a blue jean-inspired nail art kit that will show off your pride.

$23; sephora.com.
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Baublebar Studs

Shoot for the stars with simple gold studs.

$42; baublebar.com.
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

J.Crew Maxi Dress

Sizzle like a firecracker in a cherry red maxi dress.

$165; jcrew.com.
17 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Tommy Hilfiger Striped Sweater

After a day at the shore thrown on a breezy open-stitched sweater.

$78; tommy.com.
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

J.Crew Espadrille

Finish off your American-themed looks with a low-heeled espadrille in a fun nautical print.

$98; jcrew.com.
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Make Up For Ever Eyeliner

Line your eyes with Make Up Forever's waterproof eyeliner in Majorelle Blue for a fierce look that will last all day.

$18; sephora.com.
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

T-Bags Los Angeles Maxi Dress

Try a twist on classic stripes with a chevron zig-zag print maxi in bright red and white.

$202; revolveclothing.com.

