10 Party Pants to Get You in the Festive Mood

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Dec 12, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Tired of wearing the same LBD for your many holiday parties? This season, why not incorporate a fun pair of pants into your evening wardrobe mix? From subtle embellishments to full on fringe, this easy styling piece will transform even the simplest of blouses for a festive look that won't disappoint. Grab a pair from our favorite finds, and you'll be party ready!

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Perfect Holiday Hosting Items

Shop our 10 picks below. 

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Dress Pants with Rhinestones

These tuxedo style trousers feature subtle rhinestones on the leg to add a little glam to your look. 

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Metallic Cigarette Pants

You'll shine bright in these metallic winners. 

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Ruffled crepe culottes

A ruffled leg adds extra flair to these pretty culottes in winter white. 

Solace London $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Flared Velvet Trousers

Think pink when it comes to sumptuous velvet pants in a wide-leg cut. 

Mango $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Premium Kate Sequin Wide Leg Trousers

Go for the gold with these sparkly palazzo pants. 

Boohoo $69 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

EMBROIDERED PANT

Delicate embroidery adds extra pizzazz to this classic trouser shape. 

Tory Burch $448 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Pull-on Pant in Paisley

A paisley pajama-style pant will add comfort and class to your next event.  

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Printed jersey wide-leg pants

A pop of red floral adds instant holiday cheer while remaining totally wearable for the minimalist dresser. 

Diane von Furstenberg $370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Emile printed trousers

These dreamy trousers are holiday ready when paired with a great heel and sparkly jewels. 

Ganni $164 (originally $235) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Fringed Trousers

Fun fringe will liven up any dance floor this season. 

Zara $90 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!