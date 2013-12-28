Party Happy: Tips & Tricks to Planning The Perfect Party

Throwing a party calls for a lot of hard work and we want the planning process to be just as enjoyable as the party itself. Deciding on which kind of party you will throw is the first step: Will you do a spa day get-together? Brunch? A hangout-style gathering complete with takeout? (A hint on the latter: It's all about stand-out serving platters.) We asked event planners and foodie experts for tips on how to bring a memorable party to life, the supplies you'll need to pull it off, and the easiest ways to bring it all together. Whichever way you choose to party, use these tips to keep you stress-free and well-prepared—after all, it's your party.