Amazon Shoppers Say These $29 Faux-Fur Slippers Feel Like ‘Walking on a Big, Warm, Fluffy Cloud’

Most of the shoes in our closets did not see the light of day over this past year. Sure, we pulled out a comfy pair of sneakers or slip-ons to run errands or take walks, but the true winners of 2020 (and let's be honest, probably 2021) were slippers. And it's come to our attention that these crossband faux-fur slippers from Amazon are the latest to take the internet by storm.
With a faux-fur upper and a rubber outer sole, these slippers support your feet while making you feel like you're "walking on a big, warm, fluffy cloud," according to one reviewer. They're available in six colors, from pale pink to leopard print to light gray, and they're made with high-density memory foam that removes pain and pressure from your feet.
"I wear these every single day, the fit is second to none," one five-star reviewer wrote. "Most slippers fall off or [are] hard to walk in, these are not! They stay on, and the rubberized sole is thick but not hard, so they are still comfortable. Perfect for everyday home use."
Another shopper added: "These are extremely soft, warm, and comfortable. Definitely worth the money. They require no break-in time, so you get immediate comfort!"
If you're interested in the leopard print colorway, we'd recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later. The option is currently on sale for $24 and would make a great post-holiday season gift to yourself.
The new year certainly brings hope for a brighter (and IRL) future, but we're not out of the woods yet. If we have to continue spending most of our time at home, we might as well be comfortable. And even with a calendar full of virtual meetings, your feet will always be shielded from the Zoom world. Treat yourself to these crossband faux-fur slippers from Amazon today.
Shop now: $24 (Originally $27); amazon.com