I Tried the World’s First Carbon Neutral Seamless Underwear — and I Already Want More

I stumbled upon underwear brand Parade about a year ago after seeing the brand's impossibly cool Instagram ads. Upon further investigation, I fell in love with the mission, which is to "rewrite the American underwear story" with styles that are comfortable, size-inclusive, and as socially and environmentally conscious as possible.
I adore every pair of Parade undies I own, but the brand's new Universal seamless collection is what truly changed the game for me. I can comfortably say I've never felt so strongly about undergarments.
Universal is Parade's first foray into the world of edgeless, line-free underwear, with a robust collection of thongs, full-coverage hip huggers, briefs, and boyshorts. They're all made from the same innovative fabric, composed of 80 percent recycled nylon and 20 percent elastane. The underwear has a buttery texture unlike anything I've ever felt, and each pair is topped off with organic cotton lining for maximum breathability.
Last week, I received the Universal Thong in Pink Sorbet and the High-Rise Boyshort in Sparkler, an orange hue that brings me joy every time I see it. The second I removed them from their compostable packaging, I suspected I'd never want to wear other underwear again. My suspicions were confirmed when I tried on both pairs: Universal's fabric expertly straddles the line between light and supportive. The thong and boyshort stay put after I slide them on, but they're still so soft and weightless that I'll sometimes forget I'm wearing them at all.
Beyond the combination of comfort and style, Universal breaks ground in the sustainability department. Parade balances emissions from producing the collection with carbon offsets, which take the form of investments in May Ranch, a Colorado prairie home to over 300 bird species. And as always, the brand continues to donate one percent of profits to Planned Parenthood.
The entire Parade Universal collection is available in sizes up to 3X, and prices start at just $8. You'll pay even less per pair when you buy the Universal Essentials Pack, which includes a boyshort, hip hugger, thong, and brief, plus a reusable carrying pouch, for $34. I have a feeling you'll love them, but if you don't, just email the brand within 30 days for an exchange or refund.
Shop now: $10; yourparade.com