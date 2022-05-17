This Instagram-Loved Underwear Brand Just Launched a Colorful Nail Polish Collection With Essie
Two of my favorite things to buy are underwear and nail polish. Maybe that sounds weird, but it's just a fact — I'm obsessed with finding the comfiest undies and always having cute nails. If that resonates with you at all, this news should make you gasp in excitement: Parade has teamed up with Essie to release a colorful collection of intimates and nail polish. (Name a better duo… I'll wait!)
The iconic collab features a matching multicolored bralette and underwear set along with three limited-edition Essie polishes you can buy together in one tidy bundle. The Essie collection was created specially for the Parade drop; the new colors include a vibrant blue, violet purple, and shimmery yellow-green. Parade's best-selling Re:Play bralette, high-rise thong, and boyshorts have been redesigned in colors that match the Essie nail polish.
You can shop from three bundles that all include the polishes but different intimates. The Disco Night bundle comes with the bralette and thong, the Joy Ride bundle comes with the bralette and boyshorts, and the Party Bottoms bundle comes with the thong and boyshorts.
Even if you've never tried Parade before, it's almost impossible that you haven't seen the brand on your Insta feed. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has taken over social media feeds thanks to its large network of micro-influencers. The brand is also known for its inclusive sizing and sustainability; every piece goes up to size 3XL and is made from a mix of recycled materials. Many of its intimates have racked up thousands of reviews thanks to how soft, cooling, and comfy they are.
If you're eyeing a particular Parade x Essie bundle, I'd grab it now — the viral brand is no stranger to popular styles selling out (seriously, it even has a special Back in Stock section). Shop the new collab here before it's gone.