WHY WE LOVE IT

Having seen the benefit of offering skirts at every length, designers now release all women from taking the same pant shape in stride. Choices abound: superwide flared legs, cropped with a mini bell, double-inverted pleats, and high waists with side closings. There are pants in optic textures, dense tweeds, and two-toned fabrics. It is sportswear at its best-with versatility for day and pragmatic elegance for night.



HOW TO WEAR IT

Since they’re not all cut the same, why wear them the same way? Flared and mannish legs need heels (save the brogues for good-girl dresses). Cropped pants crave the grounding of a solid stacked heel. If the rise is high and wide, come in tight on the waist. Pants pop out under everything (even dresses), but if you choose a pair with a distinctive cut-or in an unusual color or fabric-make it the outfit’s star. Heading to work? Try giving your Gucci jeans the week off.



Photos: (left to right) Chanel, Emilio Pucci, Gucci, Giorgio Armani