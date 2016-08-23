How to Get the Pants and Sandals Thing Right

Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, may only be two weeks away, but there’s a much longer wait until real sweaters-and-boots-required fall weather hits. Until then, we’ve got at least a full month of murky, unpredictable forecasts—aka, teeth-chattering mornings turned sweaty afternoons turned 7 p.m. cold snaps—and some serious wardrobe frustration to navigate. Like, how are you supposed to get dressed for three seasons in one day?

As is the case with most sartorial quandaries, Phoebe Philo has the answer. For Celine’s fall/winter 2016 show, the designer served up a clever lesson on transitional style by balancing her collection’s array of wide-leg trousers with flat, thick-strapped Grecian sandals. Together, the unlikely combination creates an clever balance of covered and bare skin. Better yet, where baggy trousers and open-toe slides used to feel like the earthy-crunchy uniform of an off-duty yoga instructor, nothing but effortless chic exudes from this pairing—if, that is, you have the right mix of silhouettes. Below, we’ve compiled seven brilliant ways to nail the combo all season.