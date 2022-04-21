Celebrities Are Wearing This $50 Jewelry From 2010 Everywhere, Including Coachella

It's no secret that millennial teen style is back in full force unironically, or that everyone is yearning especially hard for pre-pandemic times. But still, as someone who immediately donated all of her Diesel lace-up boots, bedazzled Bebe tops, and beloved Juicy Couture bags once they became "uncool," I'm shocked to see it all come back. And while I currently majorly regret it (and still cannot believe someone out there who isn't me now owns my massive Juicy Couture bag collection), I am at least thankful that I saved my Pandora charm bracelet.