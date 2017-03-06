How Designer Pia Arrobio Packs for Vacation

For our Packing List series, designers and more women we love open their suitcases to show us how they prepare (and what they bring) for their far-flung adventures.

When California designer Pia Arrobio launched her new label LPA last year, she had an instant hit on her hands. Formerly the art director for fellow L.A. brand The Reformation, Arrobio knows what she—and other women—want in their clothes, and delivers, creating everything from lacy bodysuits to Jaggerish ostrich coats to text-emblazoned sweatshirts. (Think ‘70s-glam meets ’90s streetwear and you’re there.)

True to the travel theme, “The current collection was designed last year when I was in love with an Italian,” Arrobio explains. “So it’s basically my dream wardrobe for the life I had imaged for myself as an Italian citizen. We broke up—but now I have this sick collection of romantic clothes I'm going to wear forever so it’s a chill trade off.

Below, the jet-setting designer shares her packing secrets.

WHAT'S YOUR BEST PACKING ADVICE?

Don't Instagram yourself too much so you can wear the same thing more than once. Over-packing can be tragic. Traveling is crazy enough; keep it easy.

WHERE TO THIS YEAR?

Palm Springs for Coachella, Paris for Fashion Week, Morocco for an LPA trip and Ibiza this summer!

WHAT DO YOU PACK MULTIPLES OF?

Oh I would NEVER do that.

ANY OTHER TRAVEL ESSENTIALS?

Probiotics. Always.