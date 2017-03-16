Find Out What Moon Juice Founder Amanda Chantal Bacon Packs for a Trip

Moon Juice founder Amanda Chantal Bacon embodies the holistic approach to health and wellbeing that L.A. is known for. The juice empress—she has three Los Angeles locations and delivers nationally to juice-crazed fans—is an uber-savvy entrepreneur with smoothie recipes to match. Her personal nutritional mandates are legend, and her recent Moon Juice cookbook (amazon.com; $18) offers consumers the opportunity to get in on the secrets.

And since as we all know, airplane travel is basically a shortcut to getting sick, we were excited to talk to Bacon about her packing list—in addition to the usual cashmere sweater, she’s got loads of wellness tips squirreled away in that carryon.

Read on for her travel essentials!

WHERE ARE YOU PLANNING TO TRAVEL THIS YEAR?

India, Japan, Kauai, and Taos.

PACKING ADVICE?

Keep it basic and light, leave room for bringing treasures home.