How Can I Pull Off That Oversized Sweater Look Without Looking Like a Snowman?

Timur Emek/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 04, 2017 @ 9:00 am

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

So you want to pull off that cozy, oversized sweater look, do you? We get it. It's an easy outfit option and one celebrated by celebrities and fashion industry insiders alike. But how do you pull this look off without looking like a snowman? It's as simple as adding just. one. thing: a belt.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Double Buckle Faux Leather Belt

available at Nordstrom $25 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Horsebit Calfskin Leather Belt

available at Nordstrom $450 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Handmade Leather Wrap Belt

available at Nordstrom $92 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Print Web Belt

available at Nordstrom $250 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Crystal Embellished Velvet Stretch Belt

available at Nordstrom $35 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Stretch Coil Belt

available at Nordstrom $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Patent Leather Bow Belt

available at Nordstrom $29 SHOP NOW

