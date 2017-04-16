9 Oversized Denim Jackets Guaranteed to Get You Noticed

Christian Vierig/Getty; Embroidery by LaughingWife
Alison Syrett Cleary
Apr 16, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

The difference between a regular old jean jacket and the stuff of style legend is a size that’s slightly… off. As in, hanging off your body because maybe you purposely bought it two sizes too big from a vintage store, or “borrowed” it from your older brother’s hot best friend when the three of you used sneak out in high school. Its allure lies in a certain spontaneous, devil-may-care sense of ease, like you lucked into looking so good (oh, what, this old thing?).

Fashion gets this—which is why, thankfully, we no longer have to scour secondhand shops and eBay for denim outerwear with a perfectly imperfect fit. Lately, big name designers and fast-fashion chains alike have been putting out enough oversized options for us all to turn up our level of swagger. Scroll down to shop 9 of our favorites.

VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to A Denim Jacket

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

available at hm.com $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop

Topshop available at us.topshop.com $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $985 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Khaite

Khaite available at matchesfashion.com $580 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

AYR

AYR available at ayr.com $265 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Off White

Off White available at mytheresa.com $739 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Mango

Mango available at mango.com $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang available at farfetch.com $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9

Oak + Fort

available at oakandfort.com $118 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!