6 Ways to Show Off Your Over-The-Knee Boots with a Skirt

Timur Emek/Getty
Alison Syrett (text) and Callie Turner (market))
Aug 30, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

Let’s just get this out of the way: Yes, Pretty Woman featured Julia Roberts working the corners of Hollywood Boulevard in a pair over-the-knee boots with a skintight cut-out dress and, no, we don’t endorse trying the same ensemble beyond Halloween. But after logging several, infinitely more respectable years on the runway and street style scene, the thigh high design has clearly redeemed itself. Where pre-Rodeo Drive makeover Vivian gave you one bad way to wear it, fashion can offer up dozens of chic and sophisticated alternatives.

Our favorite option of the moment? Teaming super tall footwear with skirts of all lengths (even short ones—more on that below!) in lieu of tights, especially when the two pieces contrast in an interesting way. Think of a lace and embroidery-clad Cara Delevingne on her Suicide Squad tour, her famously long stems encased in black suede, or Selena Gomez in March of 2015, who updated the old school denim mini by swathing two thirds or her legs in stretchy black fabric. Now it’s your turn to get in on the action! Scroll down for 6 skirt and over-the-knee boot formulas that feel so right now.

1 of 6 Courtesy (2)

H&M skirt & Schutz boots

Making this combo work for the office is all about the right balance of full coverage and conservative elements: menswearish fabric, blocky heels, bottoms that pass the fingertip test. Patent finishes and pointy toes need not apply. 

H&M skirt, $35; hm.com. Schutz boots, $400; shopbop.com

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy (2)

Topshop skirt & Yeezy Season 2 boots

Don’t let the prim-and-proper shape and girlish color fool you! Teamed with a leggy silhouette and rugged shade of forest, a blush mini has plenty of swagger. 

Topshop skirt, $66; topshop.com. Yeezy Season 2 boots, $995; ssense.com

3 of 6 Courtesy (2)

Balenciaga skirt & Sam Edelman boots

Anchoring an abbreviated hemline with rough-and-tumble details—rounded toes, lug soles, and matte leather are all good things to look for—let it feel more streetwise than sultry. (Editor Tip: This under-$70 mini from Zara is a less expensive, but equally awesome, way to finish this look.) 

Balenciaga skirt, $670; matchesfashion.com. Sam Edelman boots, $100; dsw.com

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy (2)

Zara skirt & Kenneth Cole boots

As spring’s ’70s-inspired craze continues straight into fall, take advantage by combining thigh-skimming footwear in tan suede—for a splurgier option, Saint Laurent just came out with this fantastic pair—with a retro-chic pleated midi. 

Zara skirt, $70; zara.com. Kenneth Cole boots, $250; kennethcole.com

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy (2)

JACQUEMUS skirt & Zara boots

Repeat after us: the frillier the skirt, the sleeker the boot. And if the fit hits extra high on your leg, aim for an asymmetrical finish or side slit to show the additional length off. (This Vince Camuto design would be a great way to go.) 

Jacquemus skirt, $510; net-a-porter.com. Zara boots, $279; zara.com

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy (2)

Isabel Marant skirt & Stuart Weitzman boots

A brilliant way to take this trend into the weekend: with snuggly sweater textures and flat, window shopping-friendly soles. 

Isabel Marant skirt, $230; matchesfashion.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $800; net-a-porter.com. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!