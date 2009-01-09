Oval Office Redesign

1 of 3 Loren Weeks/Christina Tonkin/Malchus Janoko; Ron Edmonds/AP

Three Design Teams Ponder a Makeover

The Eclectics

GOSSIP GIRL’S SET DESIGNERS: Loren Weeks, Christina Tonkin and Malchus Janocko

“We wanted the office to be comfortable and welcoming, family- and earth-friendly-subtle and cool like the man himself! Where possible, we incorporated sustainable materials, like low-VOC paints and fabrics with reduced environmental impact. We selected cork for the floors because it’s a renewable resource that’s durable and absorbs sound for privacy. (Plus, the floors were once cork, so it’s nice to come full circle.) The sofas have gentle curves that, when placed opposite each other, suggest the enveloping arc of an oval. Masters (Degas and Mark Rothko) from the National Gallery of Art commingle with black-and-white photographs from the Library of Congress, and family photos are framed in koa wood-indigenous to Hawaii.”

Inset photo: George W. Bush's Oval Office