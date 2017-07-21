Lisa Marie Fernandez and THE OUTNET Are Here With the Collab of the Summer
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
The Outnet - Fernandez
Credit: Courtesy
When temperatures are this high, motivating to do anything can be rough—and that includes putting together a perfect summer outfit. Luckily, THE OUTNET and Lisa Marie Fernandez's latest capsule collection makes looking stylish a cinch.
What's on the menu? An assortment of ready-to-wear styles, plus swimwear and activewear so versatile it could double as actual clothing.
While the collection isn't launching until July 25 on theoutnet.com, we've got your sneak peek at some of the covetable styles right here. From rainbow-gingham bikinis to ballet-inspired workout tops, scroll down to see our favorite picks from the summer collection.
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
Advertisement
Advertisement
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
Advertisement
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group
Advertisement
Advertisement
THE OUTNET X LISA MARIE FERNANDEZ
Credit: Courtesy of HL Group