5 Movie-Inspired Outfits to Wear If You're the New Girl

There's nothing more stressful, more anxiety-ridden than piecing together a first-day outfit. Factor in being a new girl (whether that's at school or at work) and the self-inflicted pressure to make a good first impression skyrockets. Luckily, we have a library of back-to-school movies to serve as point of reference. We turned to some of our faves for inspiration and put together modern-day interpretations of their first-day-at-school outfits.

From Josie Geller's trendy all-white ensemble (sans feathers) in Never Been Kissed to Missy Pantone's alt-punk outfit in Bring It On, we assembled looks that not only speak to every personality, but that also work for your first day and beyond.

