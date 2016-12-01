11 Must-Have Transition Pieces to Take You from Desk to Drinks

Shop the look: 1. Sophie Buhai earrings, $350; net-a-porter.com 2. Larsson & Jennings watch, $315; net-a-porter.com 3. Mango sweater, $70; mango.com 4. Tomasini bag, $825 (originally $1,375); net-a-porter.com 5. Tod's shoes, $259; matchesfashion.com 6. Zara dress, $23; zara.com 7. ETRO shoes, $306; matchesfashion.com 8. Clare V bag, $237 (originally $395); net-a-porter.com 9. Topshop stole, $48; topshop.com 10. Jennifer Fisher choker, $225; net-a-porter.com 11. Uniqlo coat, $100 (originally $150); uniqlo.com

So your day is going to go like this: First, you’re killin’ it at the office—beating those deadlines and just generally skyrocketing toward that promotion. Then, you're out on the town, sipping colorful cocktails and celebrating just what it means to be a fearless workday warrior (i.e. you). It’s a plan worthy of carrying out, but wait, how do you dress for it? Enter this no-nonsense outfit with pieces that will easily take you from office meeting to Happy Hour.

A versatile slip dress paired with a sturdy wrap coat yields endless possibilities for day-to-night looks. For the workplace, pull on a high neck sweater for a chic take on business casual. For drinks, ditch the cozy sweater for a faux fur stole, and voilà! Instant glamour. Switch out the brogues for some high-class loafers, then go minimalist with a simple metal choker. Remember, not all workday heroes wear capes—sometimes they just wear chic basics.